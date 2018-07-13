The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
9-2-9-5
(nine, two, nine, five)
2-9-7-2
(two, nine, seven, two)
KC-2C-7C-8C-9S
(KC, 2C, 7C, 8C, 9S)
2-4-6
(two, four, six)
1-8-0-5
(one, eight, zero, five)
7-6-1
(seven, six, one)
4-9-5-5
(four, nine, five, five)
11-16-19-27-37
(eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
01-10-14-16-17-18-27-28-29-30-35-36-39-41-43-49-52-53-56-58-65-69
(one, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-nine)
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
15-22-24-32-46
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
13-15-19-26-28
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
6-6-2-4
(six, six, two, four)
0-9-8-9
(zero, nine, eight, nine)
03-11-21-31-37
(three, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
13-17-23-24, Bonus: 2
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: two)
Month: 3, Day: 3, Year: 52
(Month: three; Day: three; Year: fifty-two)
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
04-18-26-31-35
(four, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five)
QC-AD-4D-10D-7S
(QC, AD, 4D, 10D, 7S)
9-1-1, Fireball: 8
(nine, one, one; Fireball: eight)
4-1-5-2, Fireball: 8
(four, one, five, two; Fireball: eight)
01-11-30-34-42, Xtra: 2
(one, eleven, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.67 million
3-0-0, Fireball: 6
(three, zero, zero; Fireball: six)
7-4-8-8, Fireball: 6
(seven, four, eight, eight; Fireball: six)
0-0-6
(zero, zero, six)
7-4-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(seven, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-3-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, three, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-4-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, four, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-6-0-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, six, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
01-06-08-17-20-26-35-39-52-53-56-58-59-65-66-68-72-73-74-78
(one, six, eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
3-9-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, nine, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
2-8-3
(two, eight, three)
0-0-1-9
(zero, zero, one, nine)
1-5-5-1
(one, five, five, one)
4-1-0-0-4
(four, one, zero, zero, four)
2-1-7-4-4
(two, one, seven, four, four)
07-11-15-21-22
(seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-06-26-28-32
(two, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
04-06-11-14-FREE-18-23-28-29
(four, six, eleven, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
5-2-7-1
(five, two, seven, one)
0-8-8-7
(zero, eight, eight, seven)
7-3-3-2
(seven, three, three, two)
06-10-15-33-36
(six, ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
07-09-12-17-40-42
(seven, nine, twelve, seventeen, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $920,000
2-2, Wild: 6
(two, two; Wild: six)
1-9, Wild: 1
(one, nine; Wild: one)
9-9-0, Wild: 6
(nine, nine, zero; Wild: six)
6-1-9, Wild: 1
(six, one, nine; Wild: one)
4-3-8-8, Wild: 6
(four, three, eight, eight; Wild: six)
6-9-4-6, Wild: 1
(six, nine, four, six; Wild: one)
9-8-7-7-5, Wild: 6
(nine, eight, seven, seven, five; Wild: six)
6-1-3-3-0, Wild: 1
(six, one, three, three, zero; Wild: one)
02-09-13-21-24
(two, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
