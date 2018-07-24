The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

7-4-2-0

(seven, four, two, zero)

5-9-7-3

(five, nine, seven, three)

KC-8C-10D-5H-3S

(KC, 8C, 10D, 5H, 3S)

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

8-4-4-3

(eight, four, four, three)

2-3-9

(two, three, nine)

8-8-3-2

(eight, eight, three, two)

01-20-23-32-35

(one, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-04-11-16-19-22-23-24-33-35-40-43-47-48-50-54-55-57-59-60-61-69

(one, four, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-nine)

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

02-04-12-17-27

(two, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

5-7-0-0

(five, seven, zero, zero)

7-5-4-8

(seven, five, four, eight)

08-11-20-28-37

(eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

03-13-20-28, Bonus: 14

(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Bonus: fourteen)

JH-JS-10C-8H-5S

(JH, JS, 10C, 8H, 5S)

1-8-2, Fireball: 5

(one, eight, two; Fireball: five)

1-8-1-5, Fireball: 5

(one, eight, one, five; Fireball: five)

12-14-16-38-41, Xtra: 2

(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-one; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $361,000

9-4-2, Fireball: 6

(nine, four, two; Fireball: six)

5-3-3-7, Fireball: 6

(five, three, three, seven; Fireball: six)

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

9-8-8, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

2-0-0-5, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, zero, zero, five; Lucky Sum: seven)

6-9-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

5-3-1-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, three, one, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

05-06-09-17-18-19-23-29-30-31-39-46-56-58-62-66-73-75-77-80

(five, six, nine, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

8-2-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, two, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

4-0-8-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, zero, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

4-7-6-6

(four, seven, six, six)

2-7-9-5

(two, seven, nine, five)

4-3-8-5-3

(four, three, eight, five, three)

6-1-0-6-5

(six, one, zero, six, five)

08-15-25-28-29

(eight, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

01-08-09-15-FREE-19-21-25-32

(one, eight, nine, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

8-6-4-2

(eight, six, four, two)

2-6-7-3

(two, six, seven, three)

8-9-7-4

(eight, nine, seven, four)

03-11-13-18-33

(three, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

01-04-32-37-38-41

(one, four, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million

1-6, Wild: 4

(one, six; Wild: four)

9-8, Wild: 1

(nine, eight; Wild: one)

2-2-9, Wild: 4

(two, two, nine; Wild: four)

6-1-2, Wild: 1

(six, one, two; Wild: one)

0-1-8-8, Wild: 4

(zero, one, eight, eight; Wild: four)

7-7-5-0, Wild: 1

(seven, seven, five, zero; Wild: one)

5-8-9-0-9, Wild: 4

(five, eight, nine, zero, nine; Wild: four)

3-4-9-6-9, Wild: 1

(three, four, nine, six, nine; Wild: one)

10-16-22-23-24

(ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

1-7-6-5

(one, seven, six, five)

3-6-1-1

(three, six, one, one)

12-24-25-27-35, Extra: 1

(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Extra: one)

Estimated jackpot: $107,000

06-07-08-09-22, Power-Up: 2

(six, seven, eight, nine, twenty-two; Power, Up: two)

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

7-9-3

(seven, nine, three)

6-5-7-1

(six, five, seven, one)

6-9-0-5

(six, nine, zero, five)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.