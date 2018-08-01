The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

5-0-1-7

(five, zero, one, seven)

1-2-2

(one, two, two)

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

03-12-17-25-32, Cash Ball: 10

(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $1.92 million

KC-KD-4H-7H-4S

(KC, KD, 4H, 7H, 4S)

07-23-24-31, Cash Ball: 10

(seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one; Cash Ball: ten)

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

2-5-3-3

(two, five, three, three)

5-6-3-0

(five, six, three, zero)

AC-QS-3C-6C-8D

(AC, QS, 3C, 6C, 8D)

04-07-08-15-32, Bonus: 31

(four, seven, eight, fifteen, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-one)

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

9-1-9-8

(nine, one, nine, eight)

0-2-6-4

(zero, two, six, four)

3-8-7-3

(three, eight, seven, three)

7-3-0-9

(seven, three, zero, nine)

06-22-28-33-35-43

(six, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

2D-8D-6H-7S-9S

(2D, 8D, 6H, 7S, 9S)

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

7-0-0-2

(seven, zero, zero, two)

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

8-1-4-1

(eight, one, four, one)

12-14-15-23-34

(twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-02-03-08-09-14-15-17-21-25-30-31-33-54-63-65-66-69-70-71-72-76

(one, two, three, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six)

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

20-35-36-40-45

(twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $405,000

01-07-09-14-24

(one, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

05-20-25-28-31-34

(five, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

6-8-5-2

(six, eight, five, two)

3-3-2-9

(three, three, two, nine)

03-16-19-22-31

(three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

04-17-23-28, Bonus: 2

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Bonus: two)

13-18-19-21-30

(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Month: 9, Day: 27, Year: 55

(Month: nine; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fifty-five)

8-7-4

(eight, seven, four)

05-21-25-32-36

(five, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)

4D-7D-9H-5S-6S

(4D, 7D, 9H, 5S, 6S)

3-3-4, Fireball: 1

(three, three, four; Fireball: one)

5-3-1-4, Fireball: 1

(five, three, one, four; Fireball: one)

16-20-23-35-40, Xtra: 2

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

1-8-4, Fireball: 8

(one, eight, four; Fireball: eight)

4-4-7-8, Fireball: 8

(four, four, seven, eight; Fireball: eight)

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

2-8-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(two, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

1-5-7-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, five, seven, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

4-1-2-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, one, two, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

02-03-05-07-12-27-28-31-33-45-46-54-56-61-63-66-67-73-75-76

(two, three, five, seven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six)

5-7-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

2-5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, five, two, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

07-12-15-21-23-28, Kicker: 3-2-4-3-1-8

(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Kicker: three, two, four, three, one, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

1-7-8-2

(one, seven, eight, two)

1-4-0-0

(one, four, zero, zero)

6-4-3-7-4

(six, four, three, seven, four)

1-1-3-0-1

(one, one, three, zero, one)

09-16-26-34-35

(nine, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

