The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
06-15-30-35-45-48, Kicker: 1-2-9-4-4-3
(six, fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-eight; Kicker: one, two, nine, four, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
5-9-4-6
(five, nine, four, six)
3-7-9-3
(three, seven, nine, three)
7-4-6-0-1
(seven, four, six, zero, one)
6-5-2-6-5
(six, five, two, six, five)
04-06-09-17-33
(four, six, nine, seventeen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
04-05-06-21-22
(four, five, six, twenty-one, twenty-two)
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
03-07-12-14-FREE-20-23-27-32
(three, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
02-12-16-18-28-32
(two, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
2-1-1-3
(two, one, one, three)
8-7-3-7
(eight, seven, three, seven)
0-7-9-8
(zero, seven, nine, eight)
28-43-56-57
(twenty-eight, forty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven)
02-03-04-17-28
(two, three, four, seventeen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
04-16-25-26-36-39
(four, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $740,000
2-1, Wild: 3
(two, one; Wild: three)
2-2, Wild: 4
(two, two; Wild: four)
0-4-4, Wild: 3
(zero, four, four; Wild: three)
1-1-2, Wild: 4
(one, one, two; Wild: four)
7-2-8-6, Wild: 3
(seven, two, eight, six; Wild: three)
8-6-8-2, Wild: 4
(eight, six, eight, two; Wild: four)
8-2-5-2-8, Wild: 3
(eight, two, five, two, eight; Wild: three)
7-7-2-9-5, Wild: 4
(seven, seven, two, nine, five; Wild: four)
04-10-13-15-24
(four, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $44,000
6-9-4-2
(six, nine, four, two)
3-0-2-7
(three, zero, two, seven)
03-10-19-24-35, Power-Up: 2
(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
8-6-2-8
(eight, six, two, eight)
0-2-6-1
(zero, two, six, one)
21-24-25-29-31
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
4-1-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(four, one, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-4-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, four, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-7-5-8, Lucky Sum: 26
(six, seven, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
8-8-2-9, Lucky Sum: 27
(eight, eight, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
9-0-5-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, zero, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
01-10-17-19-29, Bonus: 5
(one, ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine; Bonus: five)
05-07-08-09-11-12-14-16-17-20-22-23
(five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-03-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-19-20-23
(two, three, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-04-07-08-09-11-12-13-17-20-23-24
(one, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
2-3-4-5, Sum It Up: 14
(two, three, four, five; Sum It Up: fourteen)
1-6-5-6, Sum It Up: 18
(one, six, five, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)
8-5-0-1, Sum It Up: 14
(eight, five, zero, one; Sum It Up: fourteen)
4-6-6, Sum It Up: 16
(four, six, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)
6-8-4, Sum It Up: 18
(six, eight, four; Sum It Up: eighteen)
8-3-9, Sum It Up: 20
(eight, three, nine; Sum It Up: twenty)
04-05-10-11-32
(four, five, ten, eleven, thirty-two)
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
7-1-5-5
(seven, one, five, five)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.