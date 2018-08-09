The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

01-03-25-30-35

(one, three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five)

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

01-07-09-15-FREE-18-22-26-32

(one, seven, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

0-9-0-7

(zero, nine, zero, seven)

5-5-6-7

(five, five, six, seven)

7-3-7-8

(seven, three, seven, eight)

07-13-18-38-42

(seven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

06-09-17-22-23-45

(six, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $770,000

2-6, Wild: 1

(two, six; Wild: one)

0-9, Wild: 2

(zero, nine; Wild: two)

4-6-3, Wild: 1

(four, six, three; Wild: one)

7-3-7, Wild: 2

(seven, three, seven; Wild: two)

7-0-6-6, Wild: 1

(seven, zero, six, six; Wild: one)

4-1-7-7, Wild: 2

(four, one, seven, seven; Wild: two)

0-8-6-2-1, Wild: 1

(zero, eight, six, two, one; Wild: one)

5-9-9-7-1, Wild: 2

(five, nine, nine, seven, one; Wild: two)

03-04-10-12-25

(three, four, ten, twelve, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

6-3-6-6

(six, three, six, six)

8-1-4-5

(eight, one, four, five)

11-16-21-22-31, Extra: 3

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one; Extra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

09-18-22-24-33, Power-Up: 3

(nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

4-6-9-7

(four, six, nine, seven)

9-7-8-9

(nine, seven, eight, nine)

3-1-7, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)

9-1-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, one, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-5-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, five, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

2-8-7-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, eight, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

8-4-7-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, four, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

1-4-8-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, four, eight, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

01-03-07-08-09-15-16-19-20-22-23-24

(one, three, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-05-06-07-08-10-11-12-13-17-18-19

(three, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

02-04-07-08-10-11-13-14-16-18-22-23

(two, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

1-8-3-5, Sum It Up: 17

(one, eight, three, five; Sum It Up: seventeen)

6-2-6-9, Sum It Up: 23

(six, two, six, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

2-8-0-8, Sum It Up: 18

(two, eight, zero, eight; Sum It Up: eighteen)

6-8-1, Sum It Up: 15

(six, eight, one; Sum It Up: fifteen)

7-0-4, Sum It Up: 11

(seven, zero, four; Sum It Up: eleven)

5-5-0, Sum It Up: 10

(five, five, zero; Sum It Up: ten)

17-18-19-20-30

(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty)

04-09-13-17-31

(four, nine, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one)

7-9-3

(seven, nine, three)

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

1-4-2-8

(one, four, two, eight)

9-8-5-9

(nine, eight, five, nine)

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

02-07-09-15-20-23-28-29-32-37-38-39-40-44-48-49-50-56-57-66

(two, seven, nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six)

14-18-19-20

(fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

02-08-10-11-22-23

(two, eight, ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three)

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

2-3-0-1

(two, three, zero, one)

JH-8C-7D-9H-7S

(JH, 8C, 7D, 9H, 7S)

04-07-10-14-28-35, Doubler: N

(four, seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

10-14-15-20-26

(ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

9-8-2-0

(nine, eight, two, zero)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.