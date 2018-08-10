The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

3-1-5-0

(three, one, five, zero)

3-6-2-7

(three, six, two, seven)

KC-AS-4D-10D-7H

(KC, AS, 4D, 10D, 7H)

8-9-7

(eight, nine, seven)

4-6-8-0

(four, six, eight, zero)

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

9-0-1-3

(nine, zero, one, three)

01-11-26-29-32

(one, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

01-03-04-14-17-20-21-23-29-34-35-39-41-42-43-50-54-62-67-68-70-73

(one, three, four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three)

9-9-7

(nine, nine, seven)

03-06-23-31-43

(three, six, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

08-17-26-27-29

(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

6-2-2-4

(six, two, two, four)

4-3-7-1

(four, three, seven, one)

01-03-04-14-17

(one, three, four, fourteen, seventeen)

17-18-19-24, Bonus: 8

(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: eight)

Month: 7, Day: 1, Year: 5

(Month: seven; Day: one; Year: five)

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

01-11-24-28-31

(one, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

AC-QD-KD-10D-6S

(AC, QD, KD, 10D, 6S)

2-6-7, Fireball: 4

(two, six, seven; Fireball: four)

0-3-6-2, Fireball: 4

(zero, three, six, two; Fireball: four)

04-12-18-28-34, Xtra: 3

(four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000

3-4-4, Fireball: 8

(three, four, four; Fireball: eight)

7-7-2-7, Fireball: 8

(seven, seven, two, seven; Fireball: eight)

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

7-1-8-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, one, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

0-4-6, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, four, six; Lucky Sum: ten)

6-1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

03-05-14-16-22-24-29-30-34-36-40-41-53-55-64-66-70-71-74-75

(three, five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five)

0-5-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, five, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

8-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

5-7-7-7

(five, seven, seven, seven)

3-9-6-1

(three, nine, six, one)

3-1-4-3-4

(three, one, four, three, four)

5-5-5-6-8

(five, five, five, six, eight)

10-13-20-30-35

(ten, thirteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

05-06-08-28-29

(five, six, eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

04-08-09-14-FREE-18-22-25-30

(four, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

3-7-7-2

(three, seven, seven, two)

1-5-5-7

(one, five, five, seven)

1-8-3-6

(one, eight, three, six)

06-13-20-26-36

(six, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

01-06-10-14-16-31

(one, six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

3-1, Wild: 8

(three, one; Wild: eight)

2-1, Wild: 1

(two, one; Wild: one)

9-4-5, Wild: 8

(nine, four, five; Wild: eight)

8-1-7, Wild: 1

(eight, one, seven; Wild: one)

6-8-2-8, Wild: 8

(six, eight, two, eight; Wild: eight)

4-5-8-2, Wild: 1

(four, five, eight, two; Wild: one)

1-3-1-0-6, Wild: 8

(one, three, one, zero, six; Wild: eight)

9-7-0-8-6, Wild: 1

(nine, seven, zero, eight, six; Wild: one)

06-11-13-19-22

(six, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.