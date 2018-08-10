The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
3-1-5-0
(three, one, five, zero)
3-6-2-7
(three, six, two, seven)
KC-AS-4D-10D-7H
(KC, AS, 4D, 10D, 7H)
8-9-7
(eight, nine, seven)
4-6-8-0
(four, six, eight, zero)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
9-0-1-3
(nine, zero, one, three)
01-11-26-29-32
(one, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
01-03-04-14-17-20-21-23-29-34-35-39-41-42-43-50-54-62-67-68-70-73
(one, three, four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three)
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
03-06-23-31-43
(three, six, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
08-17-26-27-29
(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
3-3-1
(three, three, one)
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
6-2-2-4
(six, two, two, four)
4-3-7-1
(four, three, seven, one)
01-03-04-14-17
(one, three, four, fourteen, seventeen)
17-18-19-24, Bonus: 8
(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: eight)
Month: 7, Day: 1, Year: 5
(Month: seven; Day: one; Year: five)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
01-11-24-28-31
(one, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
AC-QD-KD-10D-6S
(AC, QD, KD, 10D, 6S)
2-6-7, Fireball: 4
(two, six, seven; Fireball: four)
0-3-6-2, Fireball: 4
(zero, three, six, two; Fireball: four)
04-12-18-28-34, Xtra: 3
(four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
3-4-4, Fireball: 8
(three, four, four; Fireball: eight)
7-7-2-7, Fireball: 8
(seven, seven, two, seven; Fireball: eight)
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
7-1-8-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(seven, one, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
0-4-6, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, four, six; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
03-05-14-16-22-24-29-30-34-36-40-41-53-55-64-66-70-71-74-75
(three, five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five)
0-5-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(zero, five, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-1-6
(zero, one, six)
4-1-6
(four, one, six)
5-7-7-7
(five, seven, seven, seven)
3-9-6-1
(three, nine, six, one)
3-1-4-3-4
(three, one, four, three, four)
5-5-5-6-8
(five, five, five, six, eight)
10-13-20-30-35
(ten, thirteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
05-06-08-28-29
(five, six, eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
04-08-09-14-FREE-18-22-25-30
(four, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $13,000
3-7-7-2
(three, seven, seven, two)
1-5-5-7
(one, five, five, seven)
1-8-3-6
(one, eight, three, six)
06-13-20-26-36
(six, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-06-10-14-16-31
(one, six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
3-1, Wild: 8
(three, one; Wild: eight)
2-1, Wild: 1
(two, one; Wild: one)
9-4-5, Wild: 8
(nine, four, five; Wild: eight)
8-1-7, Wild: 1
(eight, one, seven; Wild: one)
6-8-2-8, Wild: 8
(six, eight, two, eight; Wild: eight)
4-5-8-2, Wild: 1
(four, five, eight, two; Wild: one)
1-3-1-0-6, Wild: 8
(one, three, one, zero, six; Wild: eight)
9-7-0-8-6, Wild: 1
(nine, seven, zero, eight, six; Wild: one)
06-11-13-19-22
(six, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
