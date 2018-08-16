The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

0-4-5

2-7-9

QC-JD-KH-6D-10S

04-11-19-25, Cash Ball: 19

0-1-2

6-2-7

4-7-6-1

6-1-9-3

4-1-0

4-2-2-0

KC-AS-3D-4S-7S

9C-5D-9D-2H-3H

11-18-29-34-35, Bonus: 26

6-1-3

4-2-2

7-4-9-5

2-2-7-2

2-1-2-8

9-1-4-3

KH-2C-9C-4H-10S

2-9-6

8-3-8-4

1-8-0

3-0-0-9

02-06-14-34-36

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

03-05-06-13-14-20-27-32-33-38-40-51-54-55-57-58-59-61-63-65-70-71

0-3-6

01-13-21-22-27

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

3-3-5

4-8-4

6-9-1-2

9-5-2-4

03-09-10-29-36

07-08-21-24, Bonus: 8

Month: 1, Day: 30, Year: 11

3-9-8

08-24-28-33-36

QH-3D-7H-3S-10S

3-8-7, Fireball: 8

8-7-0-2, Fireball: 8

21-25-30-31-36, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $425,000

01-26-35-42-44-46, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $13.8 million

1-6-0, Fireball: 1

8-8-9-8, Fireball: 1

8-8-8

2-3-8, Lucky Sum: 13

6-3-4-7, Lucky Sum: 20

3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13

4-3-4-9, Lucky Sum: 20

03-04-07-08-09-20-24-28-32-36-40-44-45-47-52-58-61-65-72-77

1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 6

0-8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 15

4-1-2

6-5-8

8-5-9-6

4-9-4-2

0-1-5-2-9

8-4-6-3-4

04-17-19-23-32

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

01-10-16-19-25

5-8-6

