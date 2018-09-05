The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

01-08-13-14-19

(one, eight, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen)

5-2-0

(five, two, zero)

01-06-11-15-FREE-18-22-28-32

(one, six, eleven, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

02-08-10-12-42-43

(two, eight, ten, twelve, forty-two, forty-three)

4-7-9-5

(four, seven, nine, five)

3-8-3-6

(three, eight, three, six)

7-0-2-9

(seven, zero, two, nine)

13-20-37-53

(thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, fifty-three)

15-26-27-33-37

(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

03-13-14-25-27-38

(three, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

5-0, Wild: 4

(five, zero; Wild: four)

5-6, Wild: 3

(five, six; Wild: three)

1-0-3, Wild: 4

(one, zero, three; Wild: four)

5-0-9, Wild: 3

(five, zero, nine; Wild: three)

2-6-6-3, Wild: 4

(two, six, six, three; Wild: four)

2-9-1-5, Wild: 3

(two, nine, one, five; Wild: three)

9-0-1-7-0, Wild: 4

(nine, zero, one, seven, zero; Wild: four)

2-8-1-7-3, Wild: 3

(two, eight, one, seven, three; Wild: three)

01-03-13-17-20

(one, three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

2-6-4-6

(two, six, four, six)

5-6-6-5

(five, six, six, five)

06-09-22-23-24, Power-Up: 2

(six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

8-3-9-6

(eight, three, nine, six)

3-8-3-5

(three, eight, three, five)

02-12-27-28-34

(two, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, two, six; Lucky Sum: ten)

7-4-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, four, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

4-8-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, eight, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

4-7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, seven, two, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

8-5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, five, two, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-5-5-1, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, five, five, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

01-12-14-16-18, Bonus: 2

(one, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen; Bonus: two)

01-03-04-07-10-12-13-14-18-19-21-24

(one, three, four, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

01-03-07-09-13-14-15-16-20-21-23-24

(one, three, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

04-05-06-08-11-13-16-18-20-22-23-24

(four, five, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

4-8-4-8, Sum It Up: 24

(four, eight, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

9-1-7-1, Sum It Up: 18

(nine, one, seven, one; Sum It Up: eighteen)

1-6-8-9, Sum It Up: 24

(one, six, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

3-9-8, Sum It Up: 20

(three, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty)

0-1-3, Sum It Up: 4

(zero, one, three; Sum It Up: four)

5-7-7, Sum It Up: 19

(five, seven, seven; Sum It Up: nineteen)

01-04-13-22-24

(one, four, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

0-6-4-7

(zero, six, four, seven)

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

8-7-5-9

(eight, seven, five, nine)

KS-6D-3S-7S-10S

(KS, 6D, 3S, 7S, 10S)

19-29-33-34-42-49

(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

23-26-29-33-35-39, Doubler: N

(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

03-08-13-15-20

(three, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

0-4-6-6

(zero, four, six, six)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.