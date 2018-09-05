The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
01-08-13-14-19
(one, eight, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen)
5-2-0
(five, two, zero)
01-06-11-15-FREE-18-22-28-32
(one, six, eleven, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
02-08-10-12-42-43
(two, eight, ten, twelve, forty-two, forty-three)
4-7-9-5
(four, seven, nine, five)
3-8-3-6
(three, eight, three, six)
7-0-2-9
(seven, zero, two, nine)
13-20-37-53
(thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, fifty-three)
15-26-27-33-37
(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
03-13-14-25-27-38
(three, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
5-0, Wild: 4
(five, zero; Wild: four)
5-6, Wild: 3
(five, six; Wild: three)
1-0-3, Wild: 4
(one, zero, three; Wild: four)
5-0-9, Wild: 3
(five, zero, nine; Wild: three)
2-6-6-3, Wild: 4
(two, six, six, three; Wild: four)
2-9-1-5, Wild: 3
(two, nine, one, five; Wild: three)
9-0-1-7-0, Wild: 4
(nine, zero, one, seven, zero; Wild: four)
2-8-1-7-3, Wild: 3
(two, eight, one, seven, three; Wild: three)
01-03-13-17-20
(one, three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
2-6-4-6
(two, six, four, six)
5-6-6-5
(five, six, six, five)
06-09-22-23-24, Power-Up: 2
(six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)
7-9-9
(seven, nine, nine)
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
8-3-9-6
(eight, three, nine, six)
3-8-3-5
(three, eight, three, five)
02-12-27-28-34
(two, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, two, six; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-4-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, four, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-8-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, eight, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
4-7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, seven, two, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, five, two, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-5-5-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, five, five, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
01-12-14-16-18, Bonus: 2
(one, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen; Bonus: two)
01-03-04-07-10-12-13-14-18-19-21-24
(one, three, four, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-03-07-09-13-14-15-16-20-21-23-24
(one, three, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-05-06-08-11-13-16-18-20-22-23-24
(four, five, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
4-8-4-8, Sum It Up: 24
(four, eight, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
9-1-7-1, Sum It Up: 18
(nine, one, seven, one; Sum It Up: eighteen)
1-6-8-9, Sum It Up: 24
(one, six, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
3-9-8, Sum It Up: 20
(three, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty)
0-1-3, Sum It Up: 4
(zero, one, three; Sum It Up: four)
5-7-7, Sum It Up: 19
(five, seven, seven; Sum It Up: nineteen)
01-04-13-22-24
(one, four, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
0-6-4-7
(zero, six, four, seven)
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
8-7-5-9
(eight, seven, five, nine)
KS-6D-3S-7S-10S
(KS, 6D, 3S, 7S, 10S)
19-29-33-34-42-49
(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million
23-26-29-33-35-39, Doubler: N
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
03-08-13-15-20
(three, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
7-9-6
(seven, nine, six)
0-4-6-6
(zero, four, six, six)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.