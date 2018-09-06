The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
7-4-6
6-2-1-1
2-3-4
8-2-2
JH-6C-3D-7D-6S
03-13-20-26, Cash Ball: 25
4-2-1
1-4-6
7-0-2-5
0-4-3-9
3-0-6
8-1-7-5
AH-3C-6C-4D-9D
KD-8C-10D-3H-3S
12-19-23-26-29, Bonus: 7
0-0-3
5-3-9
9-9-3-4
9-6-0-3
1-0-7-5
2-6-4-1
7C-9C-4H-6H-9S
7-1-6
7-7-2-2
5-1-1
2-5-8-8
08-24-28-33-34
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
04-07-14-15-16-22-29-30-33-36-43-46-48-58-59-63-67-69-72-76-77-78
5-7-4
06-08-09-21-23
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
4-8-4
9-8-3
1-4-7-2
7-0-0-3
01-04-14-33-37
03-08-15-18, Bonus: 10
Month: 7, Day: 20, Year: 2
2-6-9
04-13-15-21-37
KC-8C-9C-4S-10S
7-4-4, Fireball: 3
2-8-5-9, Fireball: 3
08-09-14-36-43, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $157,000
01-02-04-20-35-42, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $16 million
8-7-4, Fireball: 7
3-7-1-7, Fireball: 7
3-9-6
2-2-0, Lucky Sum: 4
4-7-0-9, Lucky Sum: 20
1-1-2, Lucky Sum: 4
9-3-3-9, Lucky Sum: 24
01-03-09-14-16-18-20-26-32-34-37-48-54-58-61-62-63-75-77-79
6-6-2, Lucky Sum: 14
1-1-1-2, Lucky Sum: 5
2-7-0
2-0-9
6-2-8-2
0-4-8-2
9-5-9-0-0
4-4-7-9-8
10-14-18-29-33
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
