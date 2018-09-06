The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

6-2-1-1

(six, two, one, one)

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

JH-6C-3D-7D-6S

(JH, 6C, 3D, 7D, 6S)

03-13-20-26, Cash Ball: 25

(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

7-0-2-5

(seven, zero, two, five)

0-4-3-9

(zero, four, three, nine)

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

8-1-7-5

(eight, one, seven, five)

AH-3C-6C-4D-9D

(AH, 3C, 6C, 4D, 9D)

KD-8C-10D-3H-3S

(KD, 8C, 10D, 3H, 3S)

12-19-23-26-29, Bonus: 7

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: seven)

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

9-9-3-4

(nine, nine, three, four)

9-6-0-3

(nine, six, zero, three)

1-0-7-5

(one, zero, seven, five)

2-6-4-1

(two, six, four, one)

7C-9C-4H-6H-9S

(7C, 9C, 4H, 6H, 9S)

7-1-6

(seven, one, six)

7-7-2-2

(seven, seven, two, two)

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

2-5-8-8

(two, five, eight, eight)

08-24-28-33-34

(eight, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

04-07-14-15-16-22-29-30-33-36-43-46-48-58-59-63-67-69-72-76-77-78

(four, seven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

06-08-09-21-23

(six, eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

4-8-4

(four, eight, four)

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

1-4-7-2

(one, four, seven, two)

7-0-0-3

(seven, zero, zero, three)

01-04-14-33-37

(one, four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

03-08-15-18, Bonus: 10

(three, eight, fifteen, eighteen; Bonus: ten)

Month: 7, Day: 20, Year: 2

(Month: seven; Day: twenty; Year: two)

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

04-13-15-21-37

(four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven)

KC-8C-9C-4S-10S

(KC, 8C, 9C, 4S, 10S)

7-4-4, Fireball: 3

(seven, four, four; Fireball: three)

2-8-5-9, Fireball: 3

(two, eight, five, nine; Fireball: three)

08-09-14-36-43, Xtra: 2

(eight, nine, fourteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

01-02-04-20-35-42, Xtra: 2

(one, two, four, twenty, thirty-five, forty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $16 million

8-7-4, Fireball: 7

(eight, seven, four; Fireball: seven)

3-7-1-7, Fireball: 7

(three, seven, one, seven; Fireball: seven)

3-9-6

(three, nine, six)

2-2-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(two, two, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

4-7-0-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, seven, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

1-1-2, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, one, two; Lucky Sum: four)

9-3-3-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, three, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

01-03-09-14-16-18-20-26-32-34-37-48-54-58-61-62-63-75-77-79

(one, three, nine, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

6-6-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, six, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

1-1-1-2, Lucky Sum: 5

(one, one, one, two; Lucky Sum: five)

2-7-0

(two, seven, zero)

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

6-2-8-2

(six, two, eight, two)

0-4-8-2

(zero, four, eight, two)

9-5-9-0-0

(nine, five, nine, zero, zero)

4-4-7-9-8

(four, four, seven, nine, eight)

10-14-18-29-33

(ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.