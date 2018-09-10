The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
7-4-7
(seven, four, seven)
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
04-06-11-21-22, Cash Ball: 5
(four, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two; Cash Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.49 million
QH-5C-8C-8D-7H
(QH, 5C, 8C, 8D, 7H)
05-06-11-23, Cash Ball: 8
(five, six, eleven, twenty-three; Cash Ball: eight)
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
7-0-5-8
(seven, zero, five, eight)
7-0-9-1
(seven, zero, nine, one)
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
6-0-1-2
(six, zero, one, two)
QC-JS-7D-8D-2H
(QC, JS, 7D, 8D, 2H)
JH-KH-8C-10H-8S
(JH, KH, 8C, 10H, 8S)
03-07-09-26-37, Bonus: 16
(three, seven, nine, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Bonus: sixteen)
7-4-8
(seven, four, eight)
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
9-7-0-7
(nine, seven, zero, seven)
4-1-2-6
(four, one, two, six)
3-3-1-1
(three, three, one, one)
8-6-4-4
(eight, six, four, four)
JH-QH-QS-4C-3S
(JH, QH, QS, 4C, 3S)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
0-6-1-6
(zero, six, one, six)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
0-8-9-4
(zero, eight, nine, four)
01-03-26-27-39
(one, three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-09-16-23-28-34-37-41-42-44-45-48-50-55-57-60-61-69-70-73-75-80
(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five, eighty)
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
03-10-24-27-32
(three, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
01-15-26-27-31
(one, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
0-3-5
(zero, three, five)
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
4-9-8-2
(four, nine, eight, two)
4-9-8-9
(four, nine, eight, nine)
02-09-20-25-34
(two, nine, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four)
05-12-15-16, Bonus: 11
(five, twelve, fifteen, sixteen; Bonus: eleven)
Month: 10, Day: 24, Year: 47
(Month: ten; Day: twenty-four; Year: forty-seven)
4-1-3
(four, one, three)
01-14-18-20-28
(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
KD-JS-4C-7C-9H
(KD, JS, 4C, 7C, 9H)
8-1-7, Fireball: 9
(eight, one, seven; Fireball: nine)
4-3-8-4, Fireball: 9
(four, three, eight, four; Fireball: nine)
04-21-24-26-32, Xtra: 2
(four, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-05-17-19-30-33, Xtra: 4
(two, five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $16.3 million
3-6-4, Fireball: 4
(three, six, four; Fireball: four)
2-5-8-0, Fireball: 4
(two, five, eight, zero; Fireball: four)
0-8-5
(zero, eight, five)
2-9-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, nine, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
0-8-9-6, Lucky Sum: 23
(zero, eight, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
2-6-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, six, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-3-3-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(eight, three, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
05-06-13-15-20-25-26-30-38-43-45-51-55-56-67-69-72-74-76-77
(five, six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
7-2-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(seven, two, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-9-0-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, nine, zero, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
17-26-29-34-35-37, Kicker: 9-9-8-0-1-7
(seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Kicker: nine, nine, eight, zero, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
5-7-6
(five, seven, six)
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
1-4-0-2
(one, four, zero, two)
4-5-0-9
(four, five, zero, nine)
5-6-0-1-4
(five, six, zero, one, four)
8-4-7-0-1
(eight, four, seven, zero, one)
08-10-20-21-29
(eight, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.