The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

0-9-1-5

(zero, nine, one, five)

1-4-0-4

(one, four, zero, four)

04-09-18-26-28, Extra: 19

(four, nine, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Extra: nineteen)

01-15-21-29-36, Power-Up: 3

(one, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)

2-5-8

(two, five, eight)

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

0-6-0-2

(zero, six, zero, two)

4-4-1-8

(four, four, one, eight)

2-0-4, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, zero, four; Lucky Sum: six)

8-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, one, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

1-3-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, three, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-8-9-7, Lucky Sum: 27

(three, eight, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

8-7-8-7, Lucky Sum: 30

(eight, seven, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: thirty)

8-6-3-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, six, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

03-05-07-09-11-12-15-16-17-18-20-24

(three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

02-05-07-08-09-12-14-16-17-20-21-22

(two, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-02-03-05-06-10-12-15-16-17-20-21

(one, two, three, five, six, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

1-2-0-7, Sum It Up: 10

(one, two, zero, seven; Sum It Up: ten)

9-8-6-5, Sum It Up: 28

(nine, eight, six, five; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)

8-5-7-3, Sum It Up: 23

(eight, five, seven, three; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

2-8-7, Sum It Up: 17

(two, eight, seven; Sum It Up: seventeen)

0-5-4, Sum It Up: 9

(zero, five, four; Sum It Up: nine)

9-8-5, Sum It Up: 22

(nine, eight, five; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

05-08-25-31-34

(five, eight, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four)

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

1-3-1-0

(one, three, one, zero)

01-02-04-18-22-24

(one, two, four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

9-6-7

(nine, six, seven)

0-7-7-8

(zero, seven, seven, eight)

QS-4C-5C-7C-10S

(QS, 4C, 5C, 7C, 10S)

07-10-18-20-30-37, Doubler: N

(seven, ten, eighteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

1-9-0-8

(one, nine, zero, eight)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.