The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

5-3-8-8

(five, three, eight, eight)

4-2-8-0

(four, two, eight, zero)

AC-9C-5H-7H-7S

(AC, 9C, 5H, 7H, 7S)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

0-9-4-4

(zero, nine, four, four)

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

4-8-9-9

(four, eight, nine, nine)

02-11-14-20-30

(two, eleven, fourteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-12-17-21-22-30-34-38-39-42-43-44-56-57-62-64-65-66-67-72-73-80

(four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, eighty)

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

05-12-25-26-29

(five, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $425,000

01-12-13-18-27

(one, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

1-0-5-9

(one, zero, five, nine)

7-3-1-5

(seven, three, one, five)

03-06-13-17-39

(three, six, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-nine)

04-12-24-26, Bonus: 5

(four, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-six; Bonus: five)

Month: 9, Day: 18, Year: 27

(Month: nine; Day: eighteen; Year: twenty-seven)

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

10-14-15-20-38

(ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight)

KH-4C-4D-2H-9S

(KH, 4C, 4D, 2H, 9S)

9-7-1, Fireball: 3

(nine, seven, one; Fireball: three)

0-6-9-0, Fireball: 3

(zero, six, nine, zero; Fireball: three)

12-14-20-23-32, Xtra: 4

(twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $552,000

5-5-0, Fireball:

(five, five, zero; Fireball: zero)

2-9-2-7, Fireball:

(two, nine, two, seven; Fireball: zero)

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

1-0-2, Lucky Sum: 3

(one, zero, two; Lucky Sum: three)

8-7-3-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, seven, three, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

4-5-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(four, five, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

9-4-8-4, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, four, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

04-18-19-27-31-35-37-38-42-43-47-48-50-52-54-60-64-68-74-78

(four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

2-3-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-9-4-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, nine, four, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

0-6-0

(zero, six, zero)

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

8-9-1-6

(eight, nine, one, six)

6-0-2-0

(six, zero, two, zero)

8-3-2-1-3

(eight, three, two, one, three)

9-7-8-3-1

(nine, seven, eight, three, one)

02-15-19-35-39

(two, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-04-14-15-25

(two, four, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five)

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

02-07-11-15-FREE-19-22-28-32

(two, seven, eleven, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

5-9-9-0

(five, nine, nine, zero)

4-5-8-0

(four, five, eight, zero)

6-4-7-8

(six, four, seven, eight)

02-05-12-23-37

(two, five, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

07-12-20-31-38-48

(seven, twelve, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $950,000

4-4, Wild: 7

(four, four; Wild: seven)

3-9, Wild: 8

(three, nine; Wild: eight)

6-3-5, Wild: 7

(six, three, five; Wild: seven)

0-0-2, Wild: 8

(zero, zero, two; Wild: eight)

0-8-0-1, Wild: 7

(zero, eight, zero, one; Wild: seven)

0-7-2-2, Wild: 8

(zero, seven, two, two; Wild: eight)

1-2-7-9-2, Wild: 7

(one, two, seven, nine, two; Wild: seven)

9-4-1-0-7, Wild: 8

(nine, four, one, zero, seven; Wild: eight)

04-08-13-14-21

(four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.