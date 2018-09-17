The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

10-11-23-30-35

(ten, eleven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-five)

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

03-07-09-15-FREE-17-21-26-31

(three, seven, nine, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

09-17-18-27-36-47

(nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-seven)

1-8-6-1

(one, eight, six, one)

8-2-8-9

(eight, two, eight, nine)

8-3-1-6

(eight, three, one, six)

08-32-50-53

(eight, thirty-two, fifty, fifty-three)

03-06-11-24-38

(three, six, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

02-06-27-28-36-46

(two, six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.04 million

4-9, Wild: 1

(four, nine; Wild: one)

4-5, Wild:

(four, five; Wild: zero)

3-3-7, Wild: 1

(three, three, seven; Wild: one)

5-2-2, Wild:

(five, two, two; Wild: zero)

5-2-4-4, Wild: 1

(five, two, four, four; Wild: one)

3-1-1-0, Wild:

(three, one, one, zero; Wild: zero)

5-1-1-5-4, Wild: 1

(five, one, one, five, four; Wild: one)

1-4-2-7-4, Wild:

(one, four, two, seven, four; Wild: zero)

05-17-24-27-30

(five, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

2-4-4-7

(two, four, four, seven)

9-3-5-8

(nine, three, five, eight)

04-11-25-26-33, Power-Up: 4

(four, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: four)

4-7-7

(four, seven, seven)

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

4-0-7-5

(four, zero, seven, five)

6-3-9-9

(six, three, nine, nine)

4-2-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, two, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

9-7-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

3-2-3, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, two, three; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-3-0-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, three, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

4-0-2-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, zero, two, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

9-0-5-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, zero, five, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

06-12-28-32-34, Bonus: 2

(six, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

02-05-08-12-13-17-19-20-21-22-23-24

(two, five, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-07-08-09-10-11-15-16-19-21-22-24

(three, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-04-05-07-08-11-12-14-16-18-22-23

(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

6-1-7-3, Sum It Up: 17

(six, one, seven, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)

9-8-6-2, Sum It Up: 25

(nine, eight, six, two; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

7-2-0-0, Sum It Up: 9

(seven, two, zero, zero; Sum It Up: nine)

0-2-4, Sum It Up: 6

(zero, two, four; Sum It Up: six)

2-1-6, Sum It Up: 9

(two, one, six; Sum It Up: nine)

7-5-7, Sum It Up: 19

(seven, five, seven; Sum It Up: nineteen)

02-04-19-24-32

(two, four, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)

18-21-23-28-30

(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty)

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

0-3-1-9

(zero, three, one, nine)

9-1-8-9

(nine, one, eight, nine)

02-12-13-14-19-23

(two, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

0-5-4-3

(zero, five, four, three)

KS-2D-7D-9D-4S

(KS, 2D, 7D, 9D, 4S)

09-13-23-35-36-37, Doubler: N

(nine, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

01-02-04-07-16

(one, two, four, seven, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

3-5-9

(three, five, nine)

6-3-2-1

(six, three, two, one)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.