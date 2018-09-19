The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
0-0-8
(zero, zero, eight)
2-2-4-2
(two, two, four, two)
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
1-5-7
(one, five, seven)
02-05-11-16-24, Cash Ball: 3
(two, five, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.63 million
3C-2D-3D-6D-2H
(3C, 2D, 3D, 6D, 2H)
07-08-12-33, Cash Ball: 18
(seven, eight, twelve, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eighteen)
8-3-5
(eight, three, five)
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
3-8-8-0
(three, eight, eight, zero)
7-8-9-0
(seven, eight, nine, zero)
04-11-12-18-23
(four, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
15-24-25-26-30-36
(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six)
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
5-1-8-8
(five, one, eight, eight)
KD-3D-6H-5S-10S
(KD, 3D, 6H, 5S, 10S)
AC-JS-6D-7D-6H
(AC, JS, 6D, 7D, 6H)
05-06-10-12-36, Bonus: 39
(five, six, ten, twelve, thirty-six; Bonus: thirty-nine)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
3-3-4-8
(three, three, four, eight)
2-1-0-6
(two, one, zero, six)
2-2-3-2
(two, two, three, two)
8-4-0-5
(eight, four, zero, five)
04-19-20-25-32-46
(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $7.15 million
3C-6C-6D-8D-6H
(3C, 6C, 6D, 8D, 6H)
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
9-8-5-8
(nine, eight, five, eight)
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
1-0-5-4
(one, zero, five, four)
02-16-20-28-34
(two, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
06-09-20-23-26-27-35-37-44-48-51-52-54-62-68-69-73-75-77-78-79-80
(six, nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)
06-13-14-17-18-26
(six, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
1-3-8-4
(one, three, eight, four)
7-9-3-6
(seven, nine, three, six)
04-21-26-33-34
(four, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)
01-03-11-27, Bonus: 3
(one, three, eleven, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)
04-07-11-33-41
(four, seven, eleven, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Month: 1, Day: 5, Year: 9
(Month: one; Day: five; Year: nine)
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
06-08-13-14-28
(six, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight)
QD-AH-2D-4D-4H
(QD, AH, 2D, 4D, 4H)
7-1-0, Fireball: 8
(seven, one, zero; Fireball: eight)
8-5-7-0, Fireball: 8
(eight, five, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)
05-27-34-37-40, Xtra: 2
(five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
7-7-7, Fireball: 4
(seven, seven, seven; Fireball: four)
3-2-9-0, Fireball: 4
(three, two, nine, zero; Fireball: four)
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
1-3-0, Lucky Sum: 4
(one, three, zero; Lucky Sum: four)
7-4-6-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, four, six, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-8-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(three, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-2-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, two, three, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
01-04-07-08-11-15-18-27-28-34-42-43-45-54-57-59-60-63-66-68
(one, four, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight)
5-6-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, six, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-0-4-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, zero, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
04-12-25-27-29-38, Kicker: 1-0-4-5-4-0
(four, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight; Kicker: one, zero, four, five, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
2-3-5-4
(two, three, five, four)
7-2-9-1
(seven, two, nine, one)
7-1-5-8-7
(seven, one, five, eight, seven)
4-5-2-4-1
(four, five, two, four, one)
11-18-26-30-38
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.