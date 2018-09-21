The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
2-4-9
(two, four, nine)
5-5-3-8
(five, five, three, eight)
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
QD-QS-KS-9D-10S
(QD, QS, KS, 9D, 10S)
04-17-29-32, Cash Ball: 5
(four, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Cash Ball: five)
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
3-1-6-2
(three, one, six, two)
0-8-4-4
(zero, eight, four, four)
3-2-5
(three, two, five)
0-2-5-0
(zero, two, five, zero)
JD-AH-9C-10C-9S
(JD, AH, 9C, 10C, 9S)
JD-4C-2H-3H-7S
(JD, 4C, 2H, 3H, 7S)
06-11-13-15-21, Bonus: 19
(six, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one; Bonus: nineteen)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
4-8-5-5
(four, eight, five, five)
8-7-7-5
(eight, seven, seven, five)
09-13-17-22-26
(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
6-4-9-3
(six, four, nine, three)
0-4-5-6
(zero, four, five, six)
JD-3D-5D-2H-10S
(JD, 3D, 5D, 2H, 10S)
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
1-4-3-4
(one, four, three, four)
5-1-2
(five, one, two)
2-5-1-2
(two, five, one, two)
06-15-22-27-35
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $153,000
02-12-14-20-26-27-30-37-41-45-50-54-59-62-63-66-68-71-75-76-77-78
(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
02-08-26-33-34
(two, eight, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $570,000
05-06-09-30-31
(five, six, nine, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
0-8-6-1
(zero, eight, six, one)
5-0-0-3
(five, zero, zero, three)
06-08-14-16-32
(six, eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
06-12-23-26, Bonus: 6
(six, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six; Bonus: six)
Month: 7, Day: 23, Year: 86
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-three; Year: eighty-six)
2-7-1
(two, seven, one)
06-10-17-20-34
(six, ten, seventeen, twenty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
9C-4H-9H-4S-6S
(9C, 4H, 9H, 4S, 6S)
3-5-3, Fireball:
(three, five, three; Fireball: zero)
9-7-4-9, Fireball:
(nine, seven, four, nine; Fireball: zero)
12-16-23-25-41, Xtra: 2
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $264,000
9-9-2, Fireball: 6
(nine, nine, two; Fireball: six)
8-4-4-2, Fireball: 6
(eight, four, four, two; Fireball: six)
6-1-0
(six, one, zero)
2-8-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, eight, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
3-3-8-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, three, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-7-2-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, seven, two, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
03-06-14-20-21-37-41-45-46-53-54-55-56-60-63-67-71-72-76-80
(three, six, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)
08-16-18-20-25
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five)
9-0-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-6-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, six, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
3-0-4-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, zero, four, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-5-7-5, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, five, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
7-8-6
(seven, eight, six)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
0-8-7-5
(zero, eight, seven, five)
9-3-8-0
(nine, three, eight, zero)
2-3-4-0-4
(two, three, four, zero, four)
1-8-1-5-9
(one, eight, one, five, nine)
01-22-33-35-38
(one, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.