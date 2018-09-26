The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

9-8-0-9

(nine, eight, zero, nine)

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

9-2-7

(nine, two, seven)

04-06-08-21-26, Cash Ball: 18

(four, six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six; Cash Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $2.73 million

QC-JS-AS-3H-6H

(QC, JS, AS, 3H, 6H)

06-09-14-15, Cash Ball: 1

(six, nine, fourteen, fifteen; Cash Ball: one)

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

7-0-3-8

(seven, zero, three, eight)

9-7-9-2

(nine, seven, nine, two)

01-13-17-22-33

(one, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $520,000

16-17-24-32-34-37

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

1-0-6-5

(one, zero, six, five)

KC-2C-3C-5C-7C

(KC, 2C, 3C, 5C, 7C)

JD-KH-2C-9D-2S

(JD, KH, 2C, 9D, 2S)

06-21-24-28-31, Bonus: 16

(six, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Bonus: sixteen)

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

8-3-7

(eight, three, seven)

7-2-1-1

(seven, two, one, one)

2-8-1-9

(two, eight, one, nine)

0-9-0-4

(zero, nine, zero, four)

7-6-9-7

(seven, six, nine, seven)

24-26-37-41-44-46

(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million

9C-9D-3H-9H-10H

(9C, 9D, 3H, 9H, 10H)

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

4-6-5-6

(four, six, five, six)

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

6-8-7-1

(six, eight, seven, one)

01-04-05-10-39

(one, four, five, ten, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

08-10-12-13-15-20-21-23-29-36-38-39-41-42-51-53-54-55-59-68-75-79

(eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

21-30-32-42-46

(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $610,000

11-13-16-18-29

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

02-14-24-31-37-43

(two, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

8-0-2

(eight, zero, two)

2-4-5-5

(two, four, five, five)

4-7-1-0

(four, seven, one, zero)

01-02-04-19-24

(one, two, four, nineteen, twenty-four)

10-11-13-15, Bonus: 7

(ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen; Bonus: seven)

05-14-23-30-37

(five, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Month: 12, Day: 3, Year: 36

(Month: twelve; Day: three; Year: thirty-six)

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

14-16-22-27-29

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

KS-7D-6H-5S-8S

(KS, 7D, 6H, 5S, 8S)

2-2-8, Fireball: 1

(two, two, eight; Fireball: one)

5-3-0-6, Fireball: 1

(five, three, zero, six; Fireball: one)

03-12-17-20-22, Xtra: 3

(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $244,000

0-9-2, Fireball: 2

(zero, nine, two; Fireball: two)

1-5-5-8, Fireball: 2

(one, five, five, eight; Fireball: two)

7-8-5

(seven, eight, five)

2-6-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, six, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

0-4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

7-1-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, one, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

9-9-0-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, nine, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

02-05-07-08-09-14-22-23-24-25-30-35-41-47-54-58-64-65-76-78

(two, five, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

4-5-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, five, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-6-4-4, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, six, four, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

