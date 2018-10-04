The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
03-05-07-28-40
(three, five, seven, twenty-eight, forty)
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
8-5-4-0
(eight, five, four, zero)
8-0-0-6
(eight, zero, zero, six)
15-18-19-26-34
(fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
5-1-6-8
(five, one, six, eight)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:47.17
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 47.17)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
11-18-22-28-36
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
04-13-16-21-30
(four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
9-4-1
(nine, four, one)
02-04-06-18-28
(two, four, six, eighteen, twenty-eight)
03-05-06-07-10-11-14-20
(three, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty)
03-06-08-09-13-16-17-19
(three, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)
2-5-8
(two, five, eight)
2-5-7-5
(two, five, seven, five)
2-1-6-6
(two, one, six, six)
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
5-4-0-1
(five, four, zero, one)
2-7-2-5
(two, seven, two, five)
4-4
(four, four)
7-1
(seven, one)
6-2-8
(six, two, eight)
1-9-7
(one, nine, seven)
4-3-8-4
(four, three, eight, four)
9-4-4-8
(nine, four, four, eight)
8-6-8-0-4
(eight, six, eight, zero, four)
0-4-2-9-0
(zero, four, two, nine, zero)
3-8
(three, eight)
1-6
(one, six)
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
3-5-9-5
(three, five, nine, five)
6-3-0-2
(six, three, zero, two)
0-6-0-2-3
(zero, six, zero, two, three)
0-8-8-9-6
(zero, eight, eight, nine, six)
AH-4D-4H-10H-10S
(AH, 4D, 4H, 10H, 10S)
01-04-07-08-11-15-16-18-20-21-22-23
(one, four, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-05-08-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-24
(one, two, five, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-03-04-05-08-09-13-14-16-17-20-23
(one, three, four, five, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-06-07-08-11-12-13-15-19-21-22-24
(one, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
4-2-5
(four, two, five)
8-2-6
(eight, two, six)
0-4-1-3
(zero, four, one, three)
8-7-7-8
(eight, seven, seven, eight)
8-6-7-9-3
(eight, six, seven, nine, three)
9-3-1-6-3
(nine, three, one, six, three)
3-7-9
(three, seven, nine)
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
05-23-26-35-39-52, Extra Shot: 1
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-two; Extra Shot: one)
13-16-18-23-41
(thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, forty-one)
03-06-08-38-41
(three, six, eight, thirty-eight, forty-one)
01-19-22-23-27
(one, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
2-5-1-7-2-4-8
(two, five, one, seven, two, four, eight)
01-03-05-07-17-18-19-21-34-38-40-42-44-48-52-56-60-64-69-74, BE: 38
(one, three, five, seven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-four; BE: thirty-eight)
6-9-0, SB: 4
(six, nine, zero; SB: four)
2-9-0, SB: 1
(two, nine, zero; SB: one)
2-5-5-6, SB: 4
(two, five, five, six; SB: four)
4-2-1-0, SB: 1
(four, two, one, zero; SB: one)
05-06-10-14-15-16-19-25-27-31-32-38-40-43-45-46-62-68-73-76, BE: 25
(five, six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-six; BE: twenty-five)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.