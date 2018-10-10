The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
6-3-1-9
(six, three, one, nine)
9-4-9-9
(nine, four, nine, nine)
05-12-24-31-35-42
(five, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $9.6 million
QC-6C-7C-10H-10S
(QC, 6C, 7C, 10H, 10S)
8-1-1
(eight, one, one)
6-6-4-3
(six, six, four, three)
0-7-4
(zero, seven, four)
5-7-5-4
(five, seven, five, four)
09-13-17-20-33
(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $191,000
02-12-20-22-25-30-33-34-38-40-46-50-54-58-59-61-63-64-67-68-69-78
(two, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
04-07-16-19-29
(four, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million
02-07-13-18-19
(two, seven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
04-13-20-33-36-40
(four, thirteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
6-8-0-9
(six, eight, zero, nine)
8-7-3-5
(eight, seven, three, five)
02-10-29-31-37
(two, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
18-20-21-26, Bonus: 2
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Bonus: two)
02-03-10-16-24
(two, three, ten, sixteen, twenty-four)
Month: 2, Day: 1, Year: 72
(Month: two; Day: one; Year: seventy-two)
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
05-11-18-29-36
(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
QD-QH-8C-8H-9H
(QD, QH, 8C, 8H, 9H)
3-2-9, Fireball: 5
(three, two, nine; Fireball: five)
0-3-5-5, Fireball: 5
(zero, three, five, five; Fireball: five)
06-07-08-13-19, Xtra: 4
(six, seven, eight, thirteen, nineteen; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
5-4-8, Fireball: 9
(five, four, eight; Fireball: nine)
2-5-6-0, Fireball: 9
(two, five, six, zero; Fireball: nine)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
2-7-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-5-1-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, five, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
9-0-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(nine, zero, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
02-04-06-07-14-15-23-30-31-33-38-45-48-49-51-53-54-55-56-69
(two, four, six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-nine)
9-8-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, eight, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-2-7-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(eight, two, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
08-09-18-26-43-49, Kicker: 1-7-7-3-0-2
(eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: one, seven, seven, three, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $5 million
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
3-1-2-9
(three, one, two, nine)
3-8-9-4
(three, eight, nine, four)
0-0-3-0-9
(zero, zero, three, zero, nine)
9-2-8-3-8
(nine, two, eight, three, eight)
11-18-28-31-39
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-08-13-14-32
(one, eight, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-two)
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
01-08-09-13-FREE-19-22-25-31
(one, eight, nine, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
3-3-3-5
(three, three, three, five)
9-7-2-9
(nine, seven, two, nine)
9-3-1-6
(nine, three, one, six)
01-05-22-33-34
(one, five, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
01-04-05-06-26-34
(one, four, five, six, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.67 million
5-2, Wild: 1
(five, two; Wild: one)
1-3, Wild: 7
(one, three; Wild: seven)
1-0-3, Wild: 1
(one, zero, three; Wild: one)
1-7-4, Wild: 7
(one, seven, four; Wild: seven)
3-2-1-9, Wild: 1
(three, two, one, nine; Wild: one)
4-9-6-0, Wild: 7
(four, nine, six, zero; Wild: seven)
3-8-3-8-4, Wild: 1
(three, eight, three, eight, four; Wild: one)
4-1-2-7-6, Wild: 7
(four, one, two, seven, six; Wild: seven)
04-06-17-21-23
(four, six, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.