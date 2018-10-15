The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
02-26-29-31-32
(two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
04-07-11-15-FREE-18-23-27-29
(four, seven, eleven, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
02-03-17-19-23-38
(two, three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight)
1-6-5-7
(one, six, five, seven)
6-0-1-0
(six, zero, one, zero)
7-2-5-7
(seven, two, five, seven)
03-30-36-37
(three, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
06-19-22-38-42
(six, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
06-09-21-22-25-39
(six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
8-9, Wild: 5
(eight, nine; Wild: five)
9-1, Wild: 9
(nine, one; Wild: nine)
2-3-4, Wild: 5
(two, three, four; Wild: five)
9-2-0, Wild: 9
(nine, two, zero; Wild: nine)
4-3-9-7, Wild: 5
(four, three, nine, seven; Wild: five)
7-6-7-8, Wild: 9
(seven, six, seven, eight; Wild: nine)
0-4-3-3-6, Wild: 5
(zero, four, three, three, six; Wild: five)
2-6-6-7-5, Wild: 9
(two, six, six, seven, five; Wild: nine)
08-13-19-22-23
(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
9-7-5-7
(nine, seven, five, seven)
5-2-0-6
(five, two, zero, six)
01-07-15-29-34, Power-Up: 3
(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
6-4-3
(six, four, three)
8-0-0-4
(eight, zero, zero, four)
6-4-3-8
(six, four, three, eight)
6-8-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
4-9-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
8-1-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(eight, one, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
7-4-3-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, four, three, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-8-8-9, Lucky Sum: 30
(five, eight, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty)
05-06-23-25-32, Bonus: 2
(five, six, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two; Bonus: two)
01-06-07-09-13-15-16-17-18-20-21-22
(one, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
02-03-06-07-10-11-12-14-17-19-21-23
(two, three, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
05-06-07-08-11-13-14-15-17-18-21-24
(five, six, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
2-1-1-9, Sum It Up: 13
(two, one, one, nine; Sum It Up: thirteen)
2-8-7-5, Sum It Up: 22
(two, eight, seven, five; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
6-1-8-8, Sum It Up: 23
(six, one, eight, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
0-0-4, Sum It Up: 4
(zero, zero, four; Sum It Up: four)
2-9-6, Sum It Up: 17
(two, nine, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)
6-2-3, Sum It Up: 11
(six, two, three; Sum It Up: eleven)
06-19-22-25-26
(six, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six)
08-20-24-29-33
(eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
7-7-5
(seven, seven, five)
1-9-4-6
(one, nine, four, six)
1-0-3-7
(one, zero, three, seven)
06-10-13-17-19-23
(six, ten, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
5-7-9-3
(five, seven, nine, three)
QD-4H-8H-10H-6S
(QD, 4H, 8H, 10H, 6S)
04-14-17-23-24-34, Doubler: N
(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four; Doubler: N)
05-08-09-16-20
(five, eight, nine, sixteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
0-6-5-6
(zero, six, five, six)
