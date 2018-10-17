The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

09-14-17-23-34

(nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

01-05-11-14-FREE-19-22-28-31

(one, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $11,000

03-07-20-29-42-46

(three, seven, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)

7-9-0-6

(seven, nine, zero, six)

7-1-4-4

(seven, one, four, four)

8-0-5-3

(eight, zero, five, three)

14-17-31-62

(fourteen, seventeen, thirty-one, sixty-two)

12-14-16-34-43

(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

21-30-31-34-43-48

(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

1-1, Wild: 6

(one, one; Wild: six)

5-0, Wild: 2

(five, zero; Wild: two)

6-3-8, Wild: 6

(six, three, eight; Wild: six)

0-4-3, Wild: 2

(zero, four, three; Wild: two)

0-3-3-8, Wild: 6

(zero, three, three, eight; Wild: six)

1-3-4-8, Wild: 2

(one, three, four, eight; Wild: two)

5-2-4-3-2, Wild: 6

(five, two, four, three, two; Wild: six)

9-7-9-9-4, Wild: 2

(nine, seven, nine, nine, four; Wild: two)

09-18-20-23-27

(nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

2-4-5-5

(two, four, five, five)

9-1-8-8

(nine, one, eight, eight)

03-07-10-14-34, Power-Up: 3

(three, seven, ten, fourteen, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

1-2-2-9

(one, two, two, nine)

2-9-1-1

(two, nine, one, one)

07-23-24-26-27

(seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

6-2-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, two, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-1-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, one, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

1-5-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

1-0-9-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, zero, nine, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

4-5-6-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, five, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

8-5-0-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, five, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

13-31-33-34-35, Bonus: 2

(thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: two)

02-04-06-07-08-09-10-14-17-18-23-24

(two, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-05-06-08-09-10-13-14-18-21-23

(two, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-03-05-07-08-09-11-12-16-21-24

(one, two, three, five, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

4-0-9-9, Sum It Up: 22

(four, zero, nine, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

0-1-0-9, Sum It Up: 10

(zero, one, zero, nine; Sum It Up: ten)

0-1-0-9, Sum It Up: 10

(zero, one, zero, nine; Sum It Up: ten)

2-9-1, Sum It Up: 12

(two, nine, one; Sum It Up: twelve)

3-7-4, Sum It Up: 14

(three, seven, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)

5-2-7, Sum It Up: 14

(five, two, seven; Sum It Up: fourteen)

20-23-30-32-34

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four)

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

3-6-1-3

(three, six, one, three)

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

6-3-1-4

(six, three, one, four)

KH-KS-4C-4H-10S

(KH, KS, 4C, 4H, 10S)

01-04-07-19-29-41

(one, four, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

08-24-26-27-28-35, Doubler: N

(eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

04-13-15-16-20

(four, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

6-5-4-3

(six, five, four, three)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.