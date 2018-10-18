The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
09-14-16-28-33
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
05-07-15-16-24-30
(five, seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
5-7, Wild: 5
(five, seven; Wild: five)
3-9, Wild: 8
(three, nine; Wild: eight)
1-5-2, Wild: 5
(one, five, two; Wild: five)
9-4-5, Wild: 8
(nine, four, five; Wild: eight)
6-4-0-3, Wild: 5
(six, four, zero, three; Wild: five)
1-9-7-6, Wild: 8
(one, nine, seven, six; Wild: eight)
1-0-4-5-8, Wild: 5
(one, zero, four, five, eight; Wild: five)
4-8-5-9-3, Wild: 8
(four, eight, five, nine, three; Wild: eight)
01-13-20-23-30
(one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
4-1-0-4
(four, one, zero, four)
6-8-2-2
(six, eight, two, two)
01-04-10-11-22, Extra: 32
(one, four, ten, eleven, twenty-two; Extra: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
07-13-15-21-22, Power-Up: 2
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Power, Up: two)
8-5-3
(eight, five, three)
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
6-5-6-6
(six, five, six, six)
7-2-4-7
(seven, two, four, seven)
9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
9-5-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-6-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, six, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, one, six, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-3-8-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(four, three, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
0-9-2-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, nine, two, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
03-04-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-18-19-24
(three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
03-04-07-11-12-13-15-16-17-19-20-24
(three, four, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-03-09-10-11-12-13-17-18-19-21-23
(one, three, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
0-3-0-2, Sum It Up: 5
(zero, three, zero, two; Sum It Up: five)
9-9-7-1, Sum It Up: 26
(nine, nine, seven, one; Sum It Up: twenty-six)
3-8-0-6, Sum It Up: 17
(three, eight, zero, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)
1-8-5, Sum It Up: 14
(one, eight, five; Sum It Up: fourteen)
6-7-4, Sum It Up: 17
(six, seven, four; Sum It Up: seventeen)
6-0-6, Sum It Up: 12
(six, zero, six; Sum It Up: twelve)
20-22-27-30-31
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
5-0-2-7
(five, zero, two, seven)
01-04-06-10-18-25
(one, four, six, ten, eighteen, twenty-five)
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
3-2-4-3
(three, two, four, three)
JH-QH-AH-4C-9S
(JH, QH, AH, 4C, 9S)
14-17-18-19-31-35, Doubler: N
(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
02-12-22-23-29
(two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)
5-7-4-5
(five, seven, four, five)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.