The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

8-0-4-1

(eight, zero, four, one)

4-0-8-2

(four, zero, eight, two)

02-08-19-29-31, Power-Up: 2

(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

5-0-1-5

(five, zero, one, five)

9-2-3-4

(nine, two, three, four)

2-5-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, five, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-3-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(four, three, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-9-2-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, nine, two, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

3-6-6-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(three, six, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

12-13-14-21-35, Bonus: 3

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-five; Bonus: three)

01-02-05-06-10-12-14-16-17-18-21-24

(one, two, five, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

03-05-09-10-13-14-16-17-20-22-23-24

(three, five, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-04-07-10-13-14-16-18-21-23-24

(two, three, four, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

8-8-4-5, Sum It Up: 25

(eight, eight, four, five; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

2-7-4-5, Sum It Up: 18

(two, seven, four, five; Sum It Up: eighteen)

7-0-4-6, Sum It Up: 17

(seven, zero, four, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)

5-4-3, Sum It Up: 12

(five, four, three; Sum It Up: twelve)

1-3-9, Sum It Up: 13

(one, three, nine; Sum It Up: thirteen)

4-6-1, Sum It Up: 11

(four, six, one; Sum It Up: eleven)

09-14-22-24-25

(nine, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five)

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

6-9-5-9

(six, nine, five, nine)

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

4-9-0-8

(four, nine, zero, eight)

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

3-1-2-7

(three, one, two, seven)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.