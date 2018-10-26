The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

6-6-4-4

(six, six, four, four)

1-9-3-0

(one, nine, three, zero)

10-23-25-32-36, Power-Up: 3

(ten, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)

4-7-7

(four, seven, seven)

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

4-1-6-3

(four, one, six, three)

4-5-7-1

(four, five, seven, one)

2-5-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, five, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-0-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(eight, zero, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

9-0-5, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, zero, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

1-0-2-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, zero, two, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

9-7-1-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, seven, one, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

03-07-14-23-31, Bonus: 1

(three, seven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Bonus: one)

02-06-08-13-16-17-18-19-20-21-23-24

(two, six, eight, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-04-05-08-09-10-12-15-16-22-23-24

(three, four, five, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

04-05-06-07-09-11-12-14-16-18-22-24

(four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

0-8-1-4, Sum It Up: 13

(zero, eight, one, four; Sum It Up: thirteen)

4-4-4-9, Sum It Up: 21

(four, four, four, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

5-8-4-8, Sum It Up: 25

(five, eight, four, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

3-0-5, Sum It Up: 8

(three, zero, five; Sum It Up: eight)

0-3-3, Sum It Up: 6

(zero, three, three; Sum It Up: six)

2-8-5, Sum It Up: 15

(two, eight, five; Sum It Up: fifteen)

07-08-12-15-26

(seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-six)

9-8-6

(nine, eight, six)

6-9-1-5

(six, nine, one, five)

03-06-09-16-18-21

(three, six, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

8-8-3-8

(eight, eight, three, eight)

KS-3C-9C-5H-8S

(KS, 3C, 9C, 5H, 8S)

01-15-20-25-26

(one, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)

9-7-4

(nine, seven, four)

4-8-1-6

(four, eight, one, six)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.