The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
7-1-5
(seven, one, five)
5-2-4
(five, two, four)
08-11-12-13-35
(eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, thirty-five)
6-3-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, three, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
0-9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(zero, nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
7-2-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(seven, two, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
7-3-9-8, Lucky Sum: 27
(seven, three, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
02-08-11-27-31
(two, eight, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
05-08-10-11-12-13-22-24-30-31-35-38-41-46-48-56-59-65-70-72
(five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two)
05-13-26-28-42-51, Bonus: 12
(five, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one; Bonus: twelve)
11-16-24-25-34
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four)
3-9-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, nine, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(four, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
4-3-0-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, three, zero, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-4-7-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(five, four, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
02-18-22-30-38-41, Kicker: 8-7-1-2-2-6
(two, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-one; Kicker: eight, seven, one, two, two, six)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
4-5-4
(four, five, four)
7-4-0-7
(seven, four, zero, seven)
3-7-6-5
(three, seven, six, five)
2-8-6-1-1
(two, eight, six, one, one)
6-6-2-7-1
(six, six, two, seven, one)
07-16-19-38-39
(seven, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
08-11-13-14-16
(eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen)
2-4-6
(two, four, six)
01-07-11-13-FREE-18-21-25-31
(one, seven, eleven, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
12-18-22-39-43-46
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-six)
3-8-4-9
(three, eight, four, nine)
6-2-2-2
(six, two, two, two)
5-7-3-9
(five, seven, three, nine)
8-9-8-4
(eight, nine, eight, four)
31-52-58-74
(thirty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, seventy-four)
02-18-23-38-43
(two, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three)
16-19-34-38-40-41
(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one)
2-2, Wild: 2
(two, two; Wild: two)
4-2, Wild: 3
(four, two; Wild: three)
5-7-2, Wild: 2
(five, seven, two; Wild: two)
6-2-8, Wild: 3
(six, two, eight; Wild: three)
9-4-0-1, Wild: 2
(nine, four, zero, one; Wild: two)
1-0-3-2, Wild: 3
(one, zero, three, two; Wild: three)
5-5-8-6-9, Wild: 2
(five, five, eight, six, nine; Wild: two)
7-8-2-4-8, Wild: 3
(seven, eight, two, four, eight; Wild: three)
08-14-15-16-23
(eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three)
2-5-0-4
(two, five, zero, four)
5-4-7-8
(five, four, seven, eight)
01-06-15-16-29, Extra: 35
(one, six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-five)
06-07-26-34-38, Power-Up: 2
(six, seven, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
7-4-3-5
(seven, four, three, five)
1-5-5-0
(one, five, five, zero)
12-20-24-25-33
(twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three)
9-0-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(nine, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-7-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
3-8-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-7-0-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, seven, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
1-0-8-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, zero, eight, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-0-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, zero, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
