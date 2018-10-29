The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
2-5-7
9-5-4-3
0-8-5
4-6-3
09-15-18-22-30, Cash Ball: 19
Estimated jackpot: $3.28 million
KC-KH-5D-6D-6S
9-3-2
1-1-3
0-7-2-0
2-5-8-5
KD-8D-4H-5S-10S
AS-5C-6D-2H-8H
11-20-24-27-33, Bonus: 30
7-8-7
6-6-4
1-0-2-0
0-6-8-0
1-3-3-5
3-3-9-1
7C-4D-8H-10H-6S
0-3-0
2-2-6-6
9-1-5
4-2-8-4
01-05-12-27-34
Estimated jackpot: $121,000
01-06-08-12-13-19-21-39-40-43-45-48-52-53-54-59-62-65-71-73-78-79
2-5-6
09-13-37-45-47
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-13-20-24-26
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
0-1-8
4-6-9
7-1-6-1
0-0-1-8
19-21-30-35-39
07-12-23-27, Bonus: 8
Month: 12, Day: 20, Year: 36
4-0-7
04-12-14-21-31
KH-3D-6D-9H-5S
3-7-8, Fireball: 2
1-7-5-0, Fireball: 2
10-12-16-21-43, Xtra: 3
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
13-14-15-22-23-40, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $23.5 million
1-3-0, Fireball: 1
5-2-4-5, Fireball: 1
5-6-3
6-8-3, Lucky Sum: 17
9-7-5-6, Lucky Sum: 27
8-9-8, Lucky Sum: 25
4-4-6-5, Lucky Sum: 19
01-13-22-31-35-41-42-43-45-50-52-55-60-63-68-69-70-74-79-80
3-2-0, Lucky Sum: 5
8-1-3-7, Lucky Sum: 19
01-25-33-40-43-46, Kicker: 7-6-9-8-9-9
Estimated jackpot: $5.8 million
5-9-0
7-7-8
0-5-5-9
7-1-5-0
6-9-0-6-4
6-8-9-1-4
06-07-13-32-35
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
