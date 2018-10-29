The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

2-5-7

9-5-4-3

0-8-5

4-6-3

09-15-18-22-30, Cash Ball: 19

Estimated jackpot: $3.28 million

KC-KH-5D-6D-6S

9-3-2

1-1-3

0-7-2-0

2-5-8-5

KD-8D-4H-5S-10S

AS-5C-6D-2H-8H

11-20-24-27-33, Bonus: 30

7-8-7

6-6-4

1-0-2-0

0-6-8-0

1-3-3-5

3-3-9-1

7C-4D-8H-10H-6S

0-3-0

2-2-6-6

9-1-5

4-2-8-4

01-05-12-27-34

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

01-06-08-12-13-19-21-39-40-43-45-48-52-53-54-59-62-65-71-73-78-79

2-5-6

09-13-37-45-47

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-13-20-24-26

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

0-1-8

4-6-9

7-1-6-1

0-0-1-8

19-21-30-35-39

07-12-23-27, Bonus: 8

Month: 12, Day: 20, Year: 36

4-0-7

04-12-14-21-31

KH-3D-6D-9H-5S

3-7-8, Fireball: 2

1-7-5-0, Fireball: 2

10-12-16-21-43, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

13-14-15-22-23-40, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $23.5 million

1-3-0, Fireball: 1

5-2-4-5, Fireball: 1

5-6-3

6-8-3, Lucky Sum: 17

9-7-5-6, Lucky Sum: 27

8-9-8, Lucky Sum: 25

4-4-6-5, Lucky Sum: 19

01-13-22-31-35-41-42-43-45-50-52-55-60-63-68-69-70-74-79-80

3-2-0, Lucky Sum: 5

8-1-3-7, Lucky Sum: 19

01-25-33-40-43-46, Kicker: 7-6-9-8-9-9

Estimated jackpot: $5.8 million

5-9-0

7-7-8

0-5-5-9

7-1-5-0

6-9-0-6-4

6-8-9-1-4

06-07-13-32-35

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

