The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
09-11-13-19-25
(nine, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
4-2-2, Lucky Sum: 8
(four, two, two; Lucky Sum: eight)
7-7-2-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, seven, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
0-9-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, nine, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
19-25-27-32-36
(nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)
02-04-08-10-14-21-22-28-33-45-47-50-51-53-59-63-70-74-77-79
(two, four, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
03-16-19-25-28-43, Bonus: 10
(three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-three; Bonus: ten)
16-30-34-35-43
(sixteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three)
5-4-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, four, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
7-8-7, Lucky Sum: 22
(seven, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
7-5-8-9, Lucky Sum: 29
(seven, five, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)
9-2-9-5, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, two, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
16-24-30-32-39-49, Kicker: 6-7-2-1-2-9
(sixteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Kicker: six, seven, two, one, two, nine)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
9-8-9-3
(nine, eight, nine, three)
5-7-2-1
(five, seven, two, one)
5-3-6-0-5
(five, three, six, zero, five)
6-5-6-6-6
(six, five, six, six, six)
13-22-28-34-38
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
04-05-21-25-27
(four, five, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
02-05-11-13-FREE-18-23-25-31
(two, five, eleven, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
20-33-36-40-42-44
(twenty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-four)
1-2-2-6
(one, two, two, six)
5-7-6-8
(five, seven, six, eight)
0-6-8-3
(zero, six, eight, three)
0-5-0-0
(zero, five, zero, zero)
17-19-27-64
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, sixty-four)
04-23-30-34-36
(four, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)
01-18-20-37-40-45
(one, eighteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five)
5-8, Wild: 9
(five, eight; Wild: nine)
3-7, Wild: 1
(three, seven; Wild: one)
1-9-9, Wild: 9
(one, nine, nine; Wild: nine)
7-5-5, Wild: 1
(seven, five, five; Wild: one)
0-9-0-7, Wild: 9
(zero, nine, zero, seven; Wild: nine)
3-0-3-9, Wild: 1
(three, zero, three, nine; Wild: one)
8-0-3-5-3, Wild: 9
(eight, zero, three, five, three; Wild: nine)
9-8-0-7-3, Wild: 1
(nine, eight, zero, seven, three; Wild: one)
12-14-18-20-23
(twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
9-8-3-0
(nine, eight, three, zero)
6-6-3-2
(six, six, three, two)
04-05-13-22-34, Extra: 2
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four; Extra: two)
02-14-15-25-32, Power-Up: 2
(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
3-4-0
(three, four, zero)
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
1-7-2-3
(one, seven, two, three)
5-6-6-2
(five, six, six, two)
03-09-21-26-29
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
3-2-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, two, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
8-6-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, six, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-8-7-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, eight, seven, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 30
(eight, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty)
0-4-5-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, four, five, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.