The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

2-3-5-0

(two, three, five, zero)

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

1-1-9

(one, one, nine)

14-21-26-30-31, Cash Ball: 4

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.52 million

9C-10D-4H-7H-5S

(9C, 10D, 4H, 7H, 5S)

01-10-16-29, Cash Ball: 22

(one, ten, sixteen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

0-5-3-4

(zero, five, three, four)

1-3-0-7

(one, three, zero, seven)

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

1-5-6-7

(one, five, six, seven)

KD-QH-KS-9H-6S

(KD, QH, KS, 9H, 6S)

4D-7D-10D-10H-6S

(4D, 7D, 10D, 10H, 6S)

08-17-29-30-39, Bonus: 23

(eight, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-three)

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

3-9-1

(three, nine, one)

1-5-1-6

(one, five, one, six)

6-3-5-6

(six, three, five, six)

1-4-7-0

(one, four, seven, zero)

3-0-8-5

(three, zero, eight, five)

AC-JD-10H-6S-9S

(AC, JD, 10H, 6S, 9S)

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

2-2-5-9

(two, two, five, nine)

2-6-8

(two, six, eight)

2-2-0-4

(two, two, zero, four)

08-11-18-32-38

(eight, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

03-05-10-12-13-15-20-22-24-25-28-37-43-49-53-55-58-61-64-71-78-79

(three, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

26-28-35-41-45

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

03-13-14-20-31

(three, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

1-6-5-3

(one, six, five, three)

5-7-3-4

(five, seven, three, four)

12-21-31-35-38

(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

01-05-19-28, Bonus: 2

(one, five, nineteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: two)

Month: 6, Day: 22, Year: 69

(Month: six; Day: twenty-two; Year: sixty-nine)

5-1-0

(five, one, zero)

02-19-20-24-26

(two, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

JC-6C-2D-4H-2S

(JC, 6C, 2D, 4H, 2S)

5-3-6, Fireball: 6

(five, three, six; Fireball: six)

4-3-2-4, Fireball: 6

(four, three, two, four; Fireball: six)

06-18-21-28-36, Xtra: 2

(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

05-30-32-36-44-46, Xtra: 2

(five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $25.8 million

1-8-4, Fireball: 6

(one, eight, four; Fireball: six)

2-0-8-4, Fireball: 6

(two, zero, eight, four; Fireball: six)

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

6-0-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(six, zero, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

5-1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-6-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

5-1-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, one, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

01-06-07-08-09-13-14-27-29-30-32-35-39-50-55-57-58-70-74-76

(one, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-six)

9-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

0-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(zero, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

04-12-14-31-32-48, Kicker: 9-4-7-2-6-7

(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, four, seven, two, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $6.4 million

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

1-1-8-1

(one, one, eight, one)

0-9-9-5

(zero, nine, nine, five)

9-8-6-7-0

(nine, eight, six, seven, zero)

8-4-6-5-5

(eight, four, six, five, five)

23-25-26-27-36

(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $261,000

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.