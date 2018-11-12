The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
2-3-5-0
(two, three, five, zero)
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
14-21-26-30-31, Cash Ball: 4
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.52 million
9C-10D-4H-7H-5S
(9C, 10D, 4H, 7H, 5S)
01-10-16-29, Cash Ball: 22
(one, ten, sixteen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
7-4-7
(seven, four, seven)
0-5-3-4
(zero, five, three, four)
1-3-0-7
(one, three, zero, seven)
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
1-5-6-7
(one, five, six, seven)
KD-QH-KS-9H-6S
(KD, QH, KS, 9H, 6S)
4D-7D-10D-10H-6S
(4D, 7D, 10D, 10H, 6S)
08-17-29-30-39, Bonus: 23
(eight, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-three)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
3-9-1
(three, nine, one)
1-5-1-6
(one, five, one, six)
6-3-5-6
(six, three, five, six)
1-4-7-0
(one, four, seven, zero)
3-0-8-5
(three, zero, eight, five)
AC-JD-10H-6S-9S
(AC, JD, 10H, 6S, 9S)
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
2-2-5-9
(two, two, five, nine)
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
2-2-0-4
(two, two, zero, four)
08-11-18-32-38
(eight, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-05-10-12-13-15-20-22-24-25-28-37-43-49-53-55-58-61-64-71-78-79
(three, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
26-28-35-41-45
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
03-13-14-20-31
(three, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
9-3-5
(nine, three, five)
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
1-6-5-3
(one, six, five, three)
5-7-3-4
(five, seven, three, four)
12-21-31-35-38
(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
01-05-19-28, Bonus: 2
(one, five, nineteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: two)
Month: 6, Day: 22, Year: 69
(Month: six; Day: twenty-two; Year: sixty-nine)
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
02-19-20-24-26
(two, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
JC-6C-2D-4H-2S
(JC, 6C, 2D, 4H, 2S)
5-3-6, Fireball: 6
(five, three, six; Fireball: six)
4-3-2-4, Fireball: 6
(four, three, two, four; Fireball: six)
06-18-21-28-36, Xtra: 2
(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million
05-30-32-36-44-46, Xtra: 2
(five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $25.8 million
1-8-4, Fireball: 6
(one, eight, four; Fireball: six)
2-0-8-4, Fireball: 6
(two, zero, eight, four; Fireball: six)
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
6-0-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(six, zero, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
5-1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-6-7, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
5-1-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, one, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
01-06-07-08-09-13-14-27-29-30-32-35-39-50-55-57-58-70-74-76
(one, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-six)
9-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
0-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
04-12-14-31-32-48, Kicker: 9-4-7-2-6-7
(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, four, seven, two, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $6.4 million
9-4-6
(nine, four, six)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
1-1-8-1
(one, one, eight, one)
0-9-9-5
(zero, nine, nine, five)
9-8-6-7-0
(nine, eight, six, seven, zero)
8-4-6-5-5
(eight, four, six, five, five)
23-25-26-27-36
(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $261,000
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.