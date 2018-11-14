The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

13-23-28-30-36

(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six)

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

04-07-12-15-FREE-17-24-25-30

(four, seven, twelve, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

10-18-23-33-37-41

(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one)

7-3-1-2

(seven, three, one, two)

2-8-2-9

(two, eight, two, nine)

4-0-6-1

(four, zero, six, one)

11-25-42-56

(eleven, twenty-five, forty-two, fifty-six)

01-19-21-22-31

(one, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

03-08-13-16-48-49

(three, eight, thirteen, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $920,000

0-9, Wild: 8

(zero, nine; Wild: eight)

9-2, Wild: 3

(nine, two; Wild: three)

7-5-8, Wild: 8

(seven, five, eight; Wild: eight)

0-2-0, Wild: 3

(zero, two, zero; Wild: three)

7-0-6-4, Wild: 8

(seven, zero, six, four; Wild: eight)

9-3-6-2, Wild: 3

(nine, three, six, two; Wild: three)

9-1-6-9-6, Wild: 8

(nine, one, six, nine, six; Wild: eight)

2-4-7-1-6, Wild: 3

(two, four, seven, one, six; Wild: three)

09-16-18-24-29

(nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

9-3-8-7

(nine, three, eight, seven)

5-2-1-1

(five, two, one, one)

02-12-22-31-34, Power-Up: 5

(two, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four; Power, Up: five)

1-2-2

(one, two, two)

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

5-7-4-5

(five, seven, four, five)

8-1-6-6

(eight, one, six, six)

01-04-11-14-28

(one, four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight)

5-0-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(five, zero, one; Lucky Sum: six)

8-2-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, two, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-5-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, five, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

0-3-0-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, three, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

0-7-3-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, seven, three, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-4-5-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, four, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

02-10-12-20-31, Bonus: 4

(two, ten, twelve, twenty, thirty-one; Bonus: four)

01-04-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-17-20-21

(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-18-19-23-24

(one, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-04-05-07-08-09-12-15-17-18-19-22

(one, four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

0-3-5-2, Sum It Up: 10

(zero, three, five, two; Sum It Up: ten)

7-8-7-2, Sum It Up: 24

(seven, eight, seven, two; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

3-8-2-6, Sum It Up: 19

(three, eight, two, six; Sum It Up: nineteen)

7-0-3, Sum It Up: 10

(seven, zero, three; Sum It Up: ten)

5-7-7, Sum It Up: 19

(five, seven, seven; Sum It Up: nineteen)

8-3-2, Sum It Up: 13

(eight, three, two; Sum It Up: thirteen)

05-08-23-26-27

(five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

10-15-19-24-28

(ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

6-5-4

(six, five, four)

3-0-4-1

(three, zero, four, one)

3-1-4-3

(three, one, four, three)

4-3-0

(four, three, zero)

0-9-9-2

(zero, nine, nine, two)

AD-8C-9C-10C-9D

(AD, 8C, 9C, 10C, 9D)

03-05-12-14-17-34

(three, five, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million

11-12-13-17-33-36, Doubler: Y

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: Y)

09-10-22-23-27

(nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

1-6-6-8

(one, six, six, eight)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.