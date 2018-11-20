The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
8-8-8-0
(eight, eight, eight, zero)
7-5-3-2
(seven, five, three, two)
JC-JS-8C-4D-7D
(JC, JS, 8C, 4D, 7D)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
7-3-5-1
(seven, three, five, one)
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
2-1-4-3
(two, one, four, three)
06-13-14-18-38
(six, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
08-12-14-17-21-24-26-27-31-33-34-35-37-40-42-45-47-51-56-57-66-77
(eight, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, seventy-seven)
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
03-05-06-15-16
(three, five, six, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
7-1-0-6
(seven, one, zero, six)
5-5-5-9
(five, five, five, nine)
01-05-25-26-35
(one, five, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five)
02-13-16-24, Bonus: 16
(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four; Bonus: sixteen)
Month: 8, Day: 2, Year: 69
(Month: eight; Day: two; Year: sixty-nine)
6-0-5
(six, zero, five)
02-11-13-36-37
(two, eleven, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
8C-8D-10D-3H-8S
(8C, 8D, 10D, 3H, 8S)
4-1-2, Fireball: 6
(four, one, two; Fireball: six)
4-2-6-3, Fireball: 6
(four, two, six, three; Fireball: six)
11-22-29-31-37, Xtra: 2
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $689,000
5-1-7, Fireball: 9
(five, one, seven; Fireball: nine)
0-7-0-7, Fireball: 9
(zero, seven, zero, seven; Fireball: nine)
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
0-4-0, Lucky Sum: 4
(zero, four, zero; Lucky Sum: four)
6-7-3-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, seven, three, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-0-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(nine, zero, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-4-8-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, four, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
04-08-12-15-18-19-21-29-33-36-37-38-39-47-56-63-64-69-70-73
(four, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three)
5-6-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(five, six, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
8-3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 22
(eight, three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
0-3-9
(zero, three, nine)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
0-8-8-6
(zero, eight, eight, six)
2-3-1-4
(two, three, one, four)
2-8-7-0-3
(two, eight, seven, zero, three)
0-6-7-2-3
(zero, six, seven, two, three)
06-07-26-32-34
(six, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
03-06-09-13-FREE-17-21-28-31
(three, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $13,000
2-0-0-1
(two, zero, zero, one)
3-8-1-3
(three, eight, one, three)
8-3-6-8
(eight, three, six, eight)
03-08-12-32-42
(three, eight, twelve, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
05-18-19-28-32-37
(five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.13 million
1-1, Wild: 5
(one, one; Wild: five)
0-0, Wild: 2
(zero, zero; Wild: two)
6-0-1, Wild: 5
(six, zero, one; Wild: five)
4-8-0, Wild: 2
(four, eight, zero; Wild: two)
0-5-7-0, Wild: 5
(zero, five, seven, zero; Wild: five)
5-5-6-5, Wild: 2
(five, five, six, five; Wild: two)
7-9-9-9-0, Wild: 5
(seven, nine, nine, nine, zero; Wild: five)
9-7-1-5-1, Wild: 2
(nine, seven, one, five, one; Wild: two)
06-10-12-13-16
(six, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.