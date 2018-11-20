The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

8-8-8-0

(eight, eight, eight, zero)

7-5-3-2

(seven, five, three, two)

JC-JS-8C-4D-7D

(JC, JS, 8C, 4D, 7D)

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

7-3-5-1

(seven, three, five, one)

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

2-1-4-3

(two, one, four, three)

06-13-14-18-38

(six, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

08-12-14-17-21-24-26-27-31-33-34-35-37-40-42-45-47-51-56-57-66-77

(eight, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, seventy-seven)

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

03-05-06-15-16

(three, five, six, fifteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

7-1-0-6

(seven, one, zero, six)

5-5-5-9

(five, five, five, nine)

01-05-25-26-35

(one, five, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five)

02-13-16-24, Bonus: 16

(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four; Bonus: sixteen)

Month: 8, Day: 2, Year: 69

(Month: eight; Day: two; Year: sixty-nine)

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

02-11-13-36-37

(two, eleven, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

8C-8D-10D-3H-8S

(8C, 8D, 10D, 3H, 8S)

4-1-2, Fireball: 6

(four, one, two; Fireball: six)

4-2-6-3, Fireball: 6

(four, two, six, three; Fireball: six)

11-22-29-31-37, Xtra: 2

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $689,000

5-1-7, Fireball: 9

(five, one, seven; Fireball: nine)

0-7-0-7, Fireball: 9

(zero, seven, zero, seven; Fireball: nine)

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

0-4-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(zero, four, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

6-7-3-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, seven, three, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

9-0-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(nine, zero, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

3-4-8-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, four, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

04-08-12-15-18-19-21-29-33-36-37-38-39-47-56-63-64-69-70-73

(four, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three)

5-6-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, six, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

0-8-8-6

(zero, eight, eight, six)

2-3-1-4

(two, three, one, four)

2-8-7-0-3

(two, eight, seven, zero, three)

0-6-7-2-3

(zero, six, seven, two, three)

06-07-26-32-34

(six, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

03-06-09-13-FREE-17-21-28-31

(three, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

2-0-0-1

(two, zero, zero, one)

3-8-1-3

(three, eight, one, three)

8-3-6-8

(eight, three, six, eight)

03-08-12-32-42

(three, eight, twelve, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

05-18-19-28-32-37

(five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.13 million

1-1, Wild: 5

(one, one; Wild: five)

0-0, Wild: 2

(zero, zero; Wild: two)

6-0-1, Wild: 5

(six, zero, one; Wild: five)

4-8-0, Wild: 2

(four, eight, zero; Wild: two)

0-5-7-0, Wild: 5

(zero, five, seven, zero; Wild: five)

5-5-6-5, Wild: 2

(five, five, six, five; Wild: two)

7-9-9-9-0, Wild: 5

(seven, nine, nine, nine, zero; Wild: five)

9-7-1-5-1, Wild: 2

(nine, seven, one, five, one; Wild: two)

06-10-12-13-16

(six, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.