The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
2-9-9-4
(two, nine, nine, four)
0-6-1-3
(zero, six, one, three)
09-15-26-32-34, Extra: 24
(nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
03-07-09-21-36, Power-Up: 2
(three, seven, nine, twenty-one, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
0-9-4-0
(zero, nine, four, zero)
6-8-6-0
(six, eight, six, zero)
4-1-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, one, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-3-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(one, three, one; Lucky Sum: five)
4-6-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(four, six, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-3-7-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, three, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
7-2-9-0, Lucky Sum: 18
(seven, two, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
7-6-4-8, Lucky Sum: 25
(seven, six, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
01-04-05-06-08-09-12-14-16-19-23-24
(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-05-06-07-09-13-14-16-17-21-23
(two, three, five, six, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-04-07-10-11-12-16-17-18-20-22-23
(one, four, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
3-5-6-0, Sum It Up: 14
(three, five, six, zero; Sum It Up: fourteen)
3-8-4-3, Sum It Up: 18
(three, eight, four, three; Sum It Up: eighteen)
9-6-3-0, Sum It Up: 18
(nine, six, three, zero; Sum It Up: eighteen)
5-8-3, Sum It Up: 16
(five, eight, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)
3-3-6, Sum It Up: 12
(three, three, six; Sum It Up: twelve)
2-1-3, Sum It Up: 6
(two, one, three; Sum It Up: six)
05-09-26-29-31
(five, nine, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
05-07-08-16-27
(five, seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven)
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
1-1-6-6
(one, one, six, six)
9-0-1-5
(nine, zero, one, five)
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
02-04-05-09-17-30-31-32-37-43-44-47-51-52-54-62-68-72-74-77
(two, four, five, nine, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
02-07-13-16
(two, seven, thirteen, sixteen)
02-03-10-11-21-24
(two, three, ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four)
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
9-6-8-4
(nine, six, eight, four)
QD-8C-5H-2S-9S
(QD, 8C, 5H, 2S, 9S)
14-16-17-25-32-35, Doubler: N
(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
05-07-19-22-23
(five, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $88,000
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
1-8-9-8
(one, eight, nine, eight)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.