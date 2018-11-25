The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
15-18-21-28-34
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-7-4-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, seven, four, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-9-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
1-3-6-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, three, six, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
06-16-22-27-38
(six, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
09-12-13-16-19-24-28-29-33-34-36-39-48-54-63-68-69-71-76-79
(nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
01-10-14-17-46-56, Bonus: 3
(one, ten, fourteen, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-six; Bonus: three)
21-23-26-27-30
(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
5-9-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
9-3-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, three, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
3-1-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, one, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
4-5-9-0, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, five, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
06-15-20-22-37-40, Kicker: 9-5-3-2-2-8
(six, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: nine, five, three, two, two, eight)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
9-1-7-8
(nine, one, seven, eight)
8-6-0-3
(eight, six, zero, three)
2-1-4-3-8
(two, one, four, three, eight)
6-8-2-5-3
(six, eight, two, five, three)
03-23-32-36-38
(three, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
11-21-22-28-34
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
04-08-10-14-FREE-18-24-27-30
(four, eight, ten, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty)
31-33-35-43-44-45
(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five)
7-5-5-5
(seven, five, five, five)
1-8-2-2
(one, eight, two, two)
9-8-7-3
(nine, eight, seven, three)
4-7-5-5
(four, seven, five, five)
04-09-47-49
(four, nine, forty-seven, forty-nine)
07-12-27-29-43
(seven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-three)
15-29-32-33-43-47
(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-seven)
1-2, Wild: 3
(one, two; Wild: three)
6-3, Wild: 6
(six, three; Wild: six)
7-8-0, Wild: 3
(seven, eight, zero; Wild: three)
1-3-1, Wild: 6
(one, three, one; Wild: six)
6-5-1-1, Wild: 3
(six, five, one, one; Wild: three)
8-3-7-0, Wild: 6
(eight, three, seven, zero; Wild: six)
8-0-1-6-8, Wild: 3
(eight, zero, one, six, eight; Wild: three)
7-9-3-4-9, Wild: 6
(seven, nine, three, four, nine; Wild: six)
04-13-16-24-27
(four, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
5-8-3-0
(five, eight, three, zero)
0-1-4-4
(zero, one, four, four)
05-08-12-19-31, Extra: 24
(five, eight, twelve, nineteen, thirty-one; Extra: twenty-four)
05-07-12-23-27, Power-Up: 3
(five, seven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
4-8-6-8
(four, eight, six, eight)
9-3-7-7
(nine, three, seven, seven)
03-08-11-17-28
(three, eight, eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight)
3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-7-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-0-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(nine, zero, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
0-5-7-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, five, seven, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-0-6-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, zero, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
5-2-0-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(five, two, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.