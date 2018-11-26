The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

03-07-12-26-40

(three, seven, twelve, twenty-six, forty)

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

5-7-2-5

(five, seven, two, five)

2-3-1-1

(two, three, one, one)

05-12-13-15-25

(five, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

1-0-8-6

(one, zero, eight, six)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.15

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.15)

Estimated jackpot: $623,000

18-19-22-25-27

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $274,000

08-09-24-26-28

(eight, nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

13-17-19-26-27

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

02-05-06-08-09-15-19-22

(two, five, six, eight, nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

01-03-10-12-15-17-21-22

(one, three, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

4-9-2-0

(four, nine, two, zero)

5-6-3-7

(five, six, three, seven)

08-15-17-22-24-26

(eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $268,000

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

4-6-1-3

(four, six, one, three)

2-7-9-4

(two, seven, nine, four)

7-7

(seven, seven)

5-1

(five, one)

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

9-0-1-2

(nine, zero, one, two)

1-0-8-5

(one, zero, eight, five)

2-5-8-3-3

(two, five, eight, three, three)

6-6-3-5-1

(six, six, three, five, one)

2-9

(two, nine)

0-0

(zero, zero)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

4-9-5-4

(four, nine, five, four)

5-2-0-2

(five, two, zero, two)

2-3-1-2-2

(two, three, one, two, two)

2-3-2-7-5

(two, three, two, seven, five)

JC-KH-4C-7D-3H

(JC, KH, 4C, 7D, 3H)

01-02-06-08-10-13-15-19-20-21-23-24

(one, two, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-04-05-06-07-09-14-17-18-20-23

(one, two, four, five, six, seven, nine, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

01-02-05-06-07-09-10-13-14-17-20-23

(one, two, five, six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)

05-06-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-20

(five, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

2-7-2

(two, seven, two)

8-4-7-1

(eight, four, seven, one)

7-4-2-5

(seven, four, two, five)

7-6-4-2-2

(seven, six, four, two, two)

9-3-8-8-6

(nine, three, eight, eight, six)

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

12-17-22-32-33-41, Extra Shot: 22

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one; Extra Shot: twenty-two)

02-03-11-24-28

(two, three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

22-23-25-29-42

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-two)

02-03-07-08-09-11-15-16-17-23-25-29-31-47-55-60-68-70-71-77, BE: 8

(two, three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-seven; BE: eight)

2-2-5, SB: 1

(two, two, five; SB: one)

3-3-0-1, SB: 1

(three, three, zero, one; SB: one)

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

3-3-0-1

(three, three, zero, one)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.