The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

05-13-16-25-33

(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

03-05-11-16-FREE-20-21-27-30

(three, five, eleven, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

12-16-18-25-32-41

(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-one)

3-7-1-3

(three, seven, one, three)

3-6-2-2

(three, six, two, two)

0-3-7-2

(zero, three, seven, two)

17-29-38-45

(seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-five)

11-20-32-37-43

(eleven, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

01-09-10-29-30-42

(one, nine, ten, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

5-8, Wild: 6

(five, eight; Wild: six)

6-5, Wild: 5

(six, five; Wild: five)

0-6-9, Wild: 6

(zero, six, nine; Wild: six)

5-2-8, Wild: 5

(five, two, eight; Wild: five)

4-3-6-8, Wild: 6

(four, three, six, eight; Wild: six)

7-1-2-4, Wild: 5

(seven, one, two, four; Wild: five)

5-9-6-7-6, Wild: 6

(five, nine, six, seven, six; Wild: six)

1-2-7-0-1, Wild: 5

(one, two, seven, zero, one; Wild: five)

08-16-21-26-27

(eight, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

1-6-4-6

(one, six, four, six)

3-2-5-3

(three, two, five, three)

01-05-35-36-37, Power-Up: 2

(one, five, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

8-3-3-1

(eight, three, three, one)

3-2-6-8

(three, two, six, eight)

0-6-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, six, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-9-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, nine, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

5-3-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, three, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

9-3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, three, five, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

3-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 4

(three, zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: four)

1-6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

07-11-23-30-32, Bonus: 2

(seven, eleven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: two)

01-03-05-06-07-08-09-14-17-19-22-24

(one, three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-06-08-09-13-15-16-17-18-20-21

(one, two, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

07-09-10-13-14-16-17-19-20-22-23-24

(seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

8-7-3-5, Sum It Up: 23

(eight, seven, three, five; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

3-9-6-1, Sum It Up: 19

(three, nine, six, one; Sum It Up: nineteen)

3-4-8-6, Sum It Up: 21

(three, four, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

0-0-4, Sum It Up: 4

(zero, zero, four; Sum It Up: four)

2-8-1, Sum It Up: 11

(two, eight, one; Sum It Up: eleven)

4-2-8, Sum It Up: 14

(four, two, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

13-19-20-25-30

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty)

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

0-7-3-5

(zero, seven, three, five)

06-13-14-20-24-25

(six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

4-4-6-8

(four, four, six, eight)

QC-6C-8D-4S-5S

(QC, 6C, 8D, 4S, 5S)

05-13-16-21-23-28, Doubler: N

(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Doubler: N)

01-07-10-22-28

(one, seven, ten, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

8-7-7

(eight, seven, seven)

0-6-4-8

(zero, six, four, eight)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.