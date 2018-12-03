The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
05-13-16-25-33
(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
03-05-11-16-FREE-20-21-27-30
(three, five, eleven, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
12-16-18-25-32-41
(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-one)
3-7-1-3
(three, seven, one, three)
3-6-2-2
(three, six, two, two)
0-3-7-2
(zero, three, seven, two)
17-29-38-45
(seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-five)
11-20-32-37-43
(eleven, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
01-09-10-29-30-42
(one, nine, ten, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million
5-8, Wild: 6
(five, eight; Wild: six)
6-5, Wild: 5
(six, five; Wild: five)
0-6-9, Wild: 6
(zero, six, nine; Wild: six)
5-2-8, Wild: 5
(five, two, eight; Wild: five)
4-3-6-8, Wild: 6
(four, three, six, eight; Wild: six)
7-1-2-4, Wild: 5
(seven, one, two, four; Wild: five)
5-9-6-7-6, Wild: 6
(five, nine, six, seven, six; Wild: six)
1-2-7-0-1, Wild: 5
(one, two, seven, zero, one; Wild: five)
08-16-21-26-27
(eight, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
1-6-4-6
(one, six, four, six)
3-2-5-3
(three, two, five, three)
01-05-35-36-37, Power-Up: 2
(one, five, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
8-3-3-1
(eight, three, three, one)
3-2-6-8
(three, two, six, eight)
0-6-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, six, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-9-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, nine, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-3-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, three, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, three, five, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
3-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 4
(three, zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: four)
1-6-9-3, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, six, nine, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
07-11-23-30-32, Bonus: 2
(seven, eleven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: two)
01-03-05-06-07-08-09-14-17-19-22-24
(one, three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-06-08-09-13-15-16-17-18-20-21
(one, two, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
07-09-10-13-14-16-17-19-20-22-23-24
(seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
8-7-3-5, Sum It Up: 23
(eight, seven, three, five; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
3-9-6-1, Sum It Up: 19
(three, nine, six, one; Sum It Up: nineteen)
3-4-8-6, Sum It Up: 21
(three, four, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
0-0-4, Sum It Up: 4
(zero, zero, four; Sum It Up: four)
2-8-1, Sum It Up: 11
(two, eight, one; Sum It Up: eleven)
4-2-8, Sum It Up: 14
(four, two, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)
13-19-20-25-30
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty)
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
0-7-3-5
(zero, seven, three, five)
06-13-14-20-24-25
(six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
4-4-6-8
(four, four, six, eight)
QC-6C-8D-4S-5S
(QC, 6C, 8D, 4S, 5S)
05-13-16-21-23-28, Doubler: N
(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Doubler: N)
01-07-10-22-28
(one, seven, ten, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-7-7
(eight, seven, seven)
0-6-4-8
(zero, six, four, eight)
