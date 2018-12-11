The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
04-12-13-28-35
(four, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
01-05-10-14-FREE-17-23-26-29
(one, five, ten, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
5-0-0-8
(five, zero, zero, eight)
3-9-7-0
(three, nine, seven, zero)
6-0-1-3
(six, zero, one, three)
07-08-17-39-43
(seven, eight, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
36-38-39-42-44-47
(thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
2-2, Wild: 9
(two, two; Wild: nine)
8-2, Wild: 7
(eight, two; Wild: seven)
7-3-3, Wild: 9
(seven, three, three; Wild: nine)
0-2-8, Wild: 7
(zero, two, eight; Wild: seven)
9-8-1-3, Wild: 9
(nine, eight, one, three; Wild: nine)
1-7-5-8, Wild: 7
(one, seven, five, eight; Wild: seven)
6-2-8-6-6, Wild: 9
(six, two, eight, six, six; Wild: nine)
3-2-6-1-5, Wild: 7
(three, two, six, one, five; Wild: seven)
02-09-12-15-23
(two, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
4-4-4-4
(four, four, four, four)
7-3-6-2
(seven, three, six, two)
04-14-16-28-35, Extra: 3
(four, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Extra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
05-13-14-17-26, Power-Up: 2
(five, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six; Power, Up: two)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
1-6-1
(one, six, one)
0-8-6-1
(zero, eight, six, one)
2-5-6-1
(two, five, six, one)
8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-6-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, six, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
6-2-6-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, two, six, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(two, two, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
02-03-04-05-06-12-13-14-15-16-18-23
(two, three, four, five, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three)
01-03-05-07-09-11-14-17-18-19-20-21
(one, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
05-06-07-09-10-16-18-19-20-21-22-24
(five, six, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-17-19-23
(two, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)
08-17-20-24-30
(eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty)
2-2-9-3, Sum It Up: 16
(two, two, nine, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)
3-6-2-0, Sum It Up: 11
(three, six, two, zero; Sum It Up: eleven)
9-7-4-2, Sum It Up: 22
(nine, seven, four, two; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
6-5-5-4, Sum It Up: 20
(six, five, five, four; Sum It Up: twenty)
3-0-5, Sum It Up: 8
(three, zero, five; Sum It Up: eight)
4-7-7, Sum It Up: 18
(four, seven, seven; Sum It Up: eighteen)
6-9-6, Sum It Up: 21
(six, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
6-2-1, Sum It Up: 9
(six, two, one; Sum It Up: nine)
04-05-11-13-33
(four, five, eleven, thirteen, thirty-three)
04-05-18-26-28
(four, five, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
5-8-9-2
(five, eight, nine, two)
0-3-0-4
(zero, three, zero, four)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
04-09-10-12-14-17-21-33-36-37-42-44-47-49-52-70-71-72-74-79
(four, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)
11-13-15-24
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four)
