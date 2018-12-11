The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

04-12-13-28-35

(four, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

01-05-10-14-FREE-17-23-26-29

(one, five, ten, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

5-0-0-8

(five, zero, zero, eight)

3-9-7-0

(three, nine, seven, zero)

6-0-1-3

(six, zero, one, three)

07-08-17-39-43

(seven, eight, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

36-38-39-42-44-47

(thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

2-2, Wild: 9

(two, two; Wild: nine)

8-2, Wild: 7

(eight, two; Wild: seven)

7-3-3, Wild: 9

(seven, three, three; Wild: nine)

0-2-8, Wild: 7

(zero, two, eight; Wild: seven)

9-8-1-3, Wild: 9

(nine, eight, one, three; Wild: nine)

1-7-5-8, Wild: 7

(one, seven, five, eight; Wild: seven)

6-2-8-6-6, Wild: 9

(six, two, eight, six, six; Wild: nine)

3-2-6-1-5, Wild: 7

(three, two, six, one, five; Wild: seven)

02-09-12-15-23

(two, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

4-4-4-4

(four, four, four, four)

7-3-6-2

(seven, three, six, two)

04-14-16-28-35, Extra: 3

(four, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Extra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

05-13-14-17-26, Power-Up: 2

(five, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six; Power, Up: two)

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

1-6-1

(one, six, one)

0-8-6-1

(zero, eight, six, one)

2-5-6-1

(two, five, six, one)

8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

2-6-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, six, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

6-2-6-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, two, six, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

2-2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, two, two, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

02-03-04-05-06-12-13-14-15-16-18-23

(two, three, four, five, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

01-03-05-07-09-11-14-17-18-19-20-21

(one, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

05-06-07-09-10-16-18-19-20-21-22-24

(five, six, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-17-19-23

(two, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)

08-17-20-24-30

(eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty)

2-2-9-3, Sum It Up: 16

(two, two, nine, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)

3-6-2-0, Sum It Up: 11

(three, six, two, zero; Sum It Up: eleven)

9-7-4-2, Sum It Up: 22

(nine, seven, four, two; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

6-5-5-4, Sum It Up: 20

(six, five, five, four; Sum It Up: twenty)

3-0-5, Sum It Up: 8

(three, zero, five; Sum It Up: eight)

4-7-7, Sum It Up: 18

(four, seven, seven; Sum It Up: eighteen)

6-9-6, Sum It Up: 21

(six, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

6-2-1, Sum It Up: 9

(six, two, one; Sum It Up: nine)

04-05-11-13-33

(four, five, eleven, thirteen, thirty-three)

04-05-18-26-28

(four, five, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

5-8-9-2

(five, eight, nine, two)

0-3-0-4

(zero, three, zero, four)

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

04-09-10-12-14-17-21-33-36-37-42-44-47-49-52-70-71-72-74-79

(four, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)

11-13-15-24

(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.