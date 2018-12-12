The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
5-3-8-0
(five, three, eight, zero)
0-4-5
(zero, four, five)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
05-11-26-28-31, Cash Ball: 9
(five, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $4.05 million
AC-AH-10D-8S-9S
(AC, AH, 10D, 8S, 9S)
23-28-29-31, Cash Ball: 4
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Cash Ball: four)
5-8-6
(five, eight, six)
7-7-3
(seven, seven, three)
7-0-7-3
(seven, zero, seven, three)
0-1-8-3
(zero, one, eight, three)
08-14-16-18-25
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
07-13-16-21-24-40
(seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
1-9-6-7
(one, nine, six, seven)
JH-3C-4D-9D-9H
(JH, 3C, 4D, 9D, 9H)
KC-KH-4D-6H-10H
(KC, KH, 4D, 6H, 10H)
10-11-19-24-34, Bonus: 22
(ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-two)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
8-3-1-3
(eight, three, one, three)
4-6-9-0
(four, six, nine, zero)
9-9-9-4
(nine, nine, nine, four)
5-4-1-3
(five, four, one, three)
03-06-15-20-21-46
(three, six, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
4D-8D-6H-2S-10S
(4D, 8D, 6H, 2S, 10S)
8-0-6
(eight, zero, six)
0-2-9-1
(zero, two, nine, one)
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
7-6-4-9
(seven, six, four, nine)
02-06-09-12-16
(two, six, nine, twelve, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
04-06-10-13-14-17-19-23-32-40-45-50-52-53-61-63-64-72-73-75-77-80
(four, six, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
31-34-35-42-44
(thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $740,000
03-06-07-23-26
(three, six, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
15-20-26-27-34-35
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
9-4-6
(nine, four, six)
8-6-6
(eight, six, six)
3-2-8-3
(three, two, eight, three)
6-5-4-4
(six, five, four, four)
01-17-23-26-35
(one, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five)
02-16-21-22, Bonus: 15
(two, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: fifteen)
08-19-26-43-45
(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Month: 1, Day: 23, Year: 25
(Month: one; Day: twenty-three; Year: twenty-five)
0-9-9
(zero, nine, nine)
03-07-17-24-33
(three, seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
JD-3C-4H-3S-5S
(JD, 3C, 4H, 3S, 5S)
3-4-5, Fireball: 7
(three, four, five; Fireball: seven)
0-9-1-2, Fireball: 7
(zero, nine, one, two; Fireball: seven)
02-17-19-34-37, Xtra: 2
(two, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
1-3-7, Fireball: 6
(one, three, seven; Fireball: six)
5-1-4-3, Fireball: 6
(five, one, four, three; Fireball: six)
6-3-0
(six, three, zero)
2-0-6, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eight)
4-4-6-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, four, six, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: nine)
9-2-2-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, two, two, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
04-10-12-17-21-30-34-42-45-47-49-50-51-57-60-64-65-67-76-77
(four, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
6-0-2, Lucky Sum: 8
(six, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eight)
9-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 27
(nine, four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
