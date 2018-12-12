The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

0-0-0

(zero, zero, zero)

5-3-8-0

(five, three, eight, zero)

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

05-11-26-28-31, Cash Ball: 9

(five, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4.05 million

AC-AH-10D-8S-9S

(AC, AH, 10D, 8S, 9S)

23-28-29-31, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Cash Ball: four)

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

7-0-7-3

(seven, zero, seven, three)

0-1-8-3

(zero, one, eight, three)

08-14-16-18-25

(eight, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

07-13-16-21-24-40

(seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty)

2-2-1

(two, two, one)

1-9-6-7

(one, nine, six, seven)

JH-3C-4D-9D-9H

(JH, 3C, 4D, 9D, 9H)

KC-KH-4D-6H-10H

(KC, KH, 4D, 6H, 10H)

10-11-19-24-34, Bonus: 22

(ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-two)

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

8-3-1-3

(eight, three, one, three)

4-6-9-0

(four, six, nine, zero)

9-9-9-4

(nine, nine, nine, four)

5-4-1-3

(five, four, one, three)

03-06-15-20-21-46

(three, six, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

4D-8D-6H-2S-10S

(4D, 8D, 6H, 2S, 10S)

8-0-6

(eight, zero, six)

0-2-9-1

(zero, two, nine, one)

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

7-6-4-9

(seven, six, four, nine)

02-06-09-12-16

(two, six, nine, twelve, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-06-10-13-14-17-19-23-32-40-45-50-52-53-61-63-64-72-73-75-77-80

(four, six, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

31-34-35-42-44

(thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $740,000

03-06-07-23-26

(three, six, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

15-20-26-27-34-35

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

3-2-8-3

(three, two, eight, three)

6-5-4-4

(six, five, four, four)

01-17-23-26-35

(one, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five)

02-16-21-22, Bonus: 15

(two, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Bonus: fifteen)

08-19-26-43-45

(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Month: 1, Day: 23, Year: 25

(Month: one; Day: twenty-three; Year: twenty-five)

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

03-07-17-24-33

(three, seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

JD-3C-4H-3S-5S

(JD, 3C, 4H, 3S, 5S)

3-4-5, Fireball: 7

(three, four, five; Fireball: seven)

0-9-1-2, Fireball: 7

(zero, nine, one, two; Fireball: seven)

02-17-19-34-37, Xtra: 2

(two, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

1-3-7, Fireball: 6

(one, three, seven; Fireball: six)

5-1-4-3, Fireball: 6

(five, one, four, three; Fireball: six)

6-3-0

(six, three, zero)

2-0-6, Lucky Sum: 8

(two, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eight)

4-4-6-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, four, six, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: nine)

9-2-2-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, two, two, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

04-10-12-17-21-30-34-42-45-47-49-50-51-57-60-64-65-67-76-77

(four, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

6-0-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

9-4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

