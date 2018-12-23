The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
01-05-16-31-37
(one, five, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
01-03-22-32-33-43
(one, three, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
8-8-0-3
(eight, eight, zero, three)
4-4-2-5
(four, four, two, five)
12-13-23-28-39
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
6-2-3-9
(six, two, three, nine)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.86
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.86)
06-23-27-28-35
(six, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
18-24-26-35-40, Mega Ball: 23
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty; Mega Ball: twenty-three)
03-11-13-18-31
(three, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one)
09-14-15-19-30-38
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
06-10-29-32-35
(six, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)
03-04-08-09-13-19-20-22
(three, four, eight, nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
02-07-08-10-14-16-17-20
(two, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
0-5-5
(zero, five, five)
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
1-1-0-2
(one, one, zero, two)
7-2-5-8
(seven, two, five, eight)
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
0-6-7-8
(zero, six, seven, eight)
1-7-8-0
(one, seven, eight, zero)
4-5
(four, five)
9-1
(nine, one)
6-9-9
(six, nine, nine)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
6-4-4-8
(six, four, four, eight)
1-2-2-8
(one, two, two, eight)
5-1-5-2-9
(five, one, five, two, nine)
4-0-4-0-0
(four, zero, four, zero, zero)
09-13-22-24-26
(nine, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six)
14-32-40-49-51-53
(fourteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three)
02
(two)
3-5
(three, five)
4-0
(four, zero)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
0-0-5-3
(zero, zero, five, three)
5-0-1-4
(five, zero, one, four)
6-9-5-1-7
(six, nine, five, one, seven)
7-4-7-4-4
(seven, four, seven, four, four)
10C-2D-3D-7D-6S
(10C, 2D, 3D, 7D, 6S)
01-04-07-08-09-10-13-15-17-20-21-23
(one, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
02-05-06-07-08-12-13-16-18-19-21-23
(two, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-02-03-04-08-10-12-14-17-21-22-24
(one, two, three, four, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-04-06-08-11-14-17-19-20-21-23
(one, three, four, six, eight, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
5-9-5-0
(five, nine, five, zero)
0-6-1-0
(zero, six, one, zero)
5-9-9-7
(five, nine, nine, seven)
04-06-12-20-36
(four, six, twelve, twenty, thirty-six)
1-0-6-2-7
(one, zero, six, two, seven)
4-8-6-3-2
(four, eight, six, three, two)
04-08-16-30-38
(four, eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
1-3-4
(one, three, four)
02-11-25-31-32
(two, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two)
28-31-35-41-45-47, Extra Shot: 5
(twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven; Extra Shot: five)
02-19-30-40-43
(two, nineteen, thirty, forty, forty-three)
10-11-15-29-36
(ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.