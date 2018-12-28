The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
4-2-2-0
(four, two, two, zero)
1-6-0-7
(one, six, zero, seven)
JC-QC-JD-8D-3S
(JC, QC, JD, 8D, 3S)
6-9-7
(six, nine, seven)
3-9-4-7
(three, nine, four, seven)
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
4-1-6-4
(four, one, six, four)
02-04-06-17-20
(two, four, six, seventeen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-11-12-15-23-24-26-39-41-43-46-48-50-53-57-58-60-63-65-68-78-80
(three, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-eight, eighty)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
11-12-15-18-47
(eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
01-04-06-12-20
(one, four, six, twelve, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
7-1-8-3
(seven, one, eight, three)
4-9-6-1
(four, nine, six, one)
04-16-22-26-31
(four, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)
02-17-19-24, Bonus: 8
(two, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: eight)
Month: 7, Day: 23, Year: 62
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-three; Year: sixty-two)
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
04-18-19-25-26
(four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
QH-JS-6D-10D-10S
(QH, JS, 6D, 10D, 10S)
8-9-7, Fireball: 3
(eight, nine, seven; Fireball: three)
2-7-6-9, Fireball: 3
(two, seven, six, nine; Fireball: three)
02-11-16-19-41, Xtra: 5
(two, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, forty-one; Xtra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $566,000
4-5-1, Fireball: 8
(four, five, one; Fireball: eight)
3-3-2-3, Fireball: 8
(three, three, two, three; Fireball: eight)
5-9-8
(five, nine, eight)
0-2-4, Lucky Sum: 6
(zero, two, four; Lucky Sum: six)
6-2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-2-7, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, two, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)
1-5-4-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, five, four, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
01-04-05-09-15-16-19-20-23-24-27-29-32-37-46-51-66-69-75-77
(one, four, five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-one, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-1-3-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(three, one, three, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
6-1-6
(six, one, six)
9-2-2-2
(nine, two, two, two)
6-1-5-9
(six, one, five, nine)
3-5-0-5-2
(three, five, zero, five, two)
3-4-6-6-1
(three, four, six, six, one)
10-17-18-21-22
(ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
10-12-13-16-25
(ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
04-05-10-13-FREE-18-22-28-31
(four, five, ten, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
9-6-8-9
(nine, six, eight, nine)
8-9-3-6
(eight, nine, three, six)
9-9-1-8
(nine, nine, one, eight)
03-15-32-35-40
(three, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
05-09-10-27-33-37
(five, nine, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
9-8, Wild: 1
(nine, eight; Wild: one)
5-5, Wild: 8
(five, five; Wild: eight)
1-8-5, Wild: 1
(one, eight, five; Wild: one)
6-4-6, Wild: 8
(six, four, six; Wild: eight)
8-7-0-4, Wild: 1
(eight, seven, zero, four; Wild: one)
8-8-5-1, Wild: 8
(eight, eight, five, one; Wild: eight)
3-7-7-3-5, Wild: 1
(three, seven, seven, three, five; Wild: one)
8-1-8-9-1, Wild: 8
(eight, one, eight, nine, one; Wild: eight)
07-15-16-20-23
(seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $44,000
