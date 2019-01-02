The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
15-21-24-25-30-40, Kicker: 1-4-6-2-3-3
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, forty; Kicker: one, four, six, two, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
1-0-3
(one, zero, three)
0-4-9-7
(zero, four, nine, seven)
7-6-3-7
(seven, six, three, seven)
5-5-9-1-8
(five, five, nine, one, eight)
9-3-7-5-5
(nine, three, seven, five, five)
10-12-18-21-23
(ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
04-12-13-18-28
(four, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
02-07-10-15-FREE-19-21-25-30
(two, seven, ten, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
03-06-19-26-29-30
(three, six, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
6-8-1-4
(six, eight, one, four)
8-7-4-8
(eight, seven, four, eight)
0-0-8-8
(zero, zero, eight, eight)
16-21-32-65
(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, sixty-five)
11-13-24-41-43
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
01-12-33-40-41-49
(one, twelve, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.72 million
3-3, Wild: 8
(three, three; Wild: eight)
0-1, Wild: 7
(zero, one; Wild: seven)
5-8-8, Wild: 8
(five, eight, eight; Wild: eight)
3-3-6, Wild: 7
(three, three, six; Wild: seven)
9-6-4-5, Wild: 8
(nine, six, four, five; Wild: eight)
0-9-7-8, Wild: 7
(zero, nine, seven, eight; Wild: seven)
9-4-5-7-2, Wild: 8
(nine, four, five, seven, two; Wild: eight)
3-2-3-4-8, Wild: 7
(three, two, three, four, eight; Wild: seven)
02-04-14-20-27
(two, four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
4-6-9-8
(four, six, nine, eight)
6-5-3-8
(six, five, three, eight)
05-15-23-25-35, Power-Up: 2
(five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
7-1-2
(seven, one, two)
4-4-2
(four, four, two)
5-0-4-9
(five, zero, four, nine)
0-6-8-1
(zero, six, eight, one)
07-19-25-28-34
(seven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 2
(zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: two)
8-7-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-4-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(two, four, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
8-4-3-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, four, three, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-8-0-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, eight, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-6-2-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, six, two, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
14-22-25-26-29, Bonus: 3
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: three)
03-07-08-10-12-14-15-16-18-20-22-23
(three, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-04-07-09-10-13-16-18-19-20-21-22
(one, four, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
02-03-04-05-08-09-10-15-16-19-20-21
(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
0-2-3-3, Sum It Up: 8
(zero, two, three, three; Sum It Up: eight)
5-1-3-2, Sum It Up: 11
(five, one, three, two; Sum It Up: eleven)
5-7-7-9, Sum It Up: 28
(five, seven, seven, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)
7-3-7, Sum It Up: 17
(seven, three, seven; Sum It Up: seventeen)
6-7-7, Sum It Up: 20
(six, seven, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)
0-3-9, Sum It Up: 12
(zero, three, nine; Sum It Up: twelve)
01-02-15-20-26
(one, two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six)
7-8-3
(seven, eight, three)
3-4-4
(three, four, four)
1-4-3-9
(one, four, three, nine)
0-4-8-8
(zero, four, eight, eight)
