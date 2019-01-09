The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
07-19-28-30-31
(seven, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
02-07-12-14-FREE-17-21-27-29
(two, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
08-09-11-29-33-38
(eight, nine, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
1-4-7-2
(one, four, seven, two)
4-0-7-4
(four, zero, seven, four)
9-6-4-5
(nine, six, four, five)
02-23-50-69
(two, twenty-three, fifty, sixty-nine)
10-11-17-29-40
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
12-14-15-23-25-37
(twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000
0-5, Wild: 2
(zero, five; Wild: two)
5-5, Wild: 5
(five, five; Wild: five)
9-9-5, Wild: 2
(nine, nine, five; Wild: two)
7-6-8, Wild: 5
(seven, six, eight; Wild: five)
9-2-8-3, Wild: 2
(nine, two, eight, three; Wild: two)
6-7-6-6, Wild: 5
(six, seven, six, six; Wild: five)
5-5-9-3-0, Wild: 2
(five, five, nine, three, zero; Wild: two)
5-7-0-4-1, Wild: 5
(five, seven, zero, four, one; Wild: five)
04-09-14-23-28
(four, nine, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
7-0-6-8
(seven, zero, six, eight)
4-9-9-8
(four, nine, nine, eight)
06-12-13-17-24, Power-Up: 2
(six, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)
0-7-6
(zero, seven, six)
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
0-4-6-6
(zero, four, six, six)
0-5-2-7
(zero, five, two, seven)
01-06-17-21-24
(one, six, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
0-5-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(zero, five, one; Lucky Sum: six)
2-4-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, four, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
0-2-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, two, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
4-2-0-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(four, two, zero, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
0-2-0-0, Lucky Sum: 2
(zero, two, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: two)
03-07-08-12-25, Bonus: 3
(three, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-five; Bonus: three)
02-03-05-07-10-11-14-15-19-21-22-24
(two, three, five, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-04-06-08-09-10-13-17-21-22-24
(one, three, four, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-20
(one, two, three, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
8-9-1-2, Sum It Up: 20
(eight, nine, one, two; Sum It Up: twenty)
9-7-6-7, Sum It Up: 29
(nine, seven, six, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-nine)
5-2-7-8, Sum It Up: 22
(five, two, seven, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
7-9-7, Sum It Up: 23
(seven, nine, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
8-3-5, Sum It Up: 16
(eight, three, five; Sum It Up: sixteen)
2-3-6, Sum It Up: 11
(two, three, six; Sum It Up: eleven)
09-13-19-28-34
(nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
5-1-4-2
(five, one, four, two)
7-1-7
(seven, one, seven)
6-9-6-5
(six, nine, six, five)
QD-2H-5H-9H-2S
(QD, 2H, 5H, 9H, 2S)
03-15-28-36-38-41
(three, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $5.6 million
10-15-17-24-25-31, Doubler: N
(ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one; Doubler: N)
03-19-23-25-31
(three, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
7-1-3-9
(seven, one, three, nine)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.