The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
5-8-6-2
(five, eight, six, two)
5-0-8-5
(five, zero, eight, five)
01-09-10-13-26, Extra: 23
(one, nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-six; Extra: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
10-17-19-23-33, Power-Up: 2
(ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
8-9-6
(eight, nine, six)
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
4-5-1-9
(four, five, one, nine)
0-4-6-1
(zero, four, six, one)
0-5-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, five, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
1-0-0, Lucky Sum: 1
(one, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: one)
3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, six, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
7-6-1-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, six, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
01-02-04-09-10-12-13-15-16-20-21-24
(one, two, four, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-06-09-10-12-13-14-17-19-21-22
(one, two, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
04-06-09-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-24
(four, six, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
6-0-0-5, Sum It Up: 11
(six, zero, zero, five; Sum It Up: eleven)
3-1-0-9, Sum It Up: 13
(three, one, zero, nine; Sum It Up: thirteen)
5-5-8-9, Sum It Up: 27
(five, five, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-seven)
9-9-9, Sum It Up: 27
(nine, nine, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-seven)
1-7-0, Sum It Up: 8
(one, seven, zero; Sum It Up: eight)
2-8-2, Sum It Up: 12
(two, eight, two; Sum It Up: twelve)
07-19-20-23-33
(seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three)
9-0-8
(nine, zero, eight)
3-9-3-9
(three, nine, three, nine)
01-05-06-07-23-25
(one, five, six, seven, twenty-three, twenty-five)
5-2-2
(five, two, two)
3-5-6-9
(three, five, six, nine)
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
4-7-9-8
(four, seven, nine, eight)
