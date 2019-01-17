The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
6-6-0-5
2-0-9-9
KC-4C-2D-4D-8D
9-6-0
1-2-9-2
7-9-1
3-1-1-1
06-15-27-30-31
Estimated jackpot: $191,000
02-07-12-13-16-22-26-27-29-30-33-34-35-36-37-43-49-56-59-63-72-74
0-4-6
02-07-15-23-29
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
2-7-2
2-4-7
7-3-1-0
2-5-3-9
01-02-21-28-33
07-08-13-22, Bonus: 14
Month: 1, Day: 22, Year: 86
9-2-7
03-14-21-24-37
9C-10C-4D-5H-4S
6-0-7, Fireball: 2
1-6-4-6, Fireball: 2
01-06-28-38-43, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $503,000
01-07-39-43-44-47, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
8-9-8, Fireball: 9
9-9-4-9, Fireball: 9
1-7-9
6-6-1
2-3-9-9
7-3-7
2-1-7-7
01-03-06-09-10-12-21-25-27-34-38-43-46-47-51-55-60-62-78-80
7-3-7, Lucky Sum: 17
6-2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21
8-0-9
2-0-2
1-1-4-6
2-0-1-4
5-4-4-6-2
7-6-0-0-2
12-13-22-36-39
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-08-11-16-32
1-2-6
02-07-10-15-FREE-17-21-25-29
Estimated jackpot: $19,000
0-6-4-8
2-0-4-6
2-4-6-3
13-16-17-32-40
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
02-24-38-39-40-43
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
3-5, Wild: 7
6-4, Wild: 7
5-9-7, Wild: 7
0-0-0, Wild: 7
3-5-1-0, Wild: 7
0-3-0-5, Wild: 7
5-2-7-6-9, Wild: 7
5-5-3-7-6, Wild: 7
01-08-15-25-28
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
