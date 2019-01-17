The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

6-6-0-5

(six, six, zero, five)

2-0-9-9

(two, zero, nine, nine)

KC-4C-2D-4D-8D

(KC, 4C, 2D, 4D, 8D)

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

1-2-9-2

(one, two, nine, two)

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

3-1-1-1

(three, one, one, one)

06-15-27-30-31

(six, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $191,000

02-07-12-13-16-22-26-27-29-30-33-34-35-36-37-43-49-56-59-63-72-74

(two, seven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-four)

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

02-07-15-23-29

(two, seven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

2-7-2

(two, seven, two)

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

7-3-1-0

(seven, three, one, zero)

2-5-3-9

(two, five, three, nine)

01-02-21-28-33

(one, two, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

07-08-13-22, Bonus: 14

(seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-two; Bonus: fourteen)

Month: 1, Day: 22, Year: 86

(Month: one; Day: twenty-two; Year: eighty-six)

9-2-7

(nine, two, seven)

03-14-21-24-37

(three, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

9C-10C-4D-5H-4S

(9C, 10C, 4D, 5H, 4S)

6-0-7, Fireball: 2

(six, zero, seven; Fireball: two)

1-6-4-6, Fireball: 2

(one, six, four, six; Fireball: two)

01-06-28-38-43, Xtra: 2

(one, six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $503,000

01-07-39-43-44-47, Xtra: 2

(one, seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

8-9-8, Fireball: 9

(eight, nine, eight; Fireball: nine)

9-9-4-9, Fireball: 9

(nine, nine, four, nine; Fireball: nine)

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

2-3-9-9

(two, three, nine, nine)

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

2-1-7-7

(two, one, seven, seven)

01-03-06-09-10-12-21-25-27-34-38-43-46-47-51-55-60-62-78-80

(one, three, six, nine, ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-eight, eighty)

7-3-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, three, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

2-0-2

(two, zero, two)

1-1-4-6

(one, one, four, six)

2-0-1-4

(two, zero, one, four)

5-4-4-6-2

(five, four, four, six, two)

7-6-0-0-2

(seven, six, zero, zero, two)

12-13-22-36-39

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-08-11-16-32

(two, eight, eleven, sixteen, thirty-two)

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

02-07-10-15-FREE-17-21-25-29

(two, seven, ten, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $19,000

0-6-4-8

(zero, six, four, eight)

2-0-4-6

(two, zero, four, six)

2-4-6-3

(two, four, six, three)

13-16-17-32-40

(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

02-24-38-39-40-43

(two, twenty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

3-5, Wild: 7

(three, five; Wild: seven)

6-4, Wild: 7

(six, four; Wild: seven)

5-9-7, Wild: 7

(five, nine, seven; Wild: seven)

0-0-0, Wild: 7

(zero, zero, zero; Wild: seven)

3-5-1-0, Wild: 7

(three, five, one, zero; Wild: seven)

0-3-0-5, Wild: 7

(zero, three, zero, five; Wild: seven)

5-2-7-6-9, Wild: 7

(five, two, seven, six, nine; Wild: seven)

5-5-3-7-6, Wild: 7

(five, five, three, seven, six; Wild: seven)

01-08-15-25-28

(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

