The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
07-16-22-40-41
(seven, sixteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-one)
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
6-3-9-0
(six, three, nine, zero)
6-8-4-7
(six, eight, four, seven)
03-07-09-26-31
(three, seven, nine, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
1-9-8-3
(one, nine, eight, three)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:40.94
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 40.94)
16-20-25-31-36
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six)
04-07-11-13-21
(four, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one)
3-7-8
(three, seven, eight)
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
01-04-07-09-14-18-21-22
(one, four, seven, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
0-0-4-5
(zero, zero, four, five)
6-7-1
(six, seven, one)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
8-2-9-1
(eight, two, nine, one)
4-6-6-5
(four, six, six, five)
2-5
(two, five)
4-2
(four, two)
6-5-7
(six, five, seven)
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
9-8-1-0
(nine, eight, one, zero)
9-1-6-7
(nine, one, six, seven)
4-6-9-2-2
(four, six, nine, two, two)
2-4-6-9-6
(two, four, six, nine, six)
8-3
(eight, three)
3-8
(three, eight)
7-3-7
(seven, three, seven)
6-4-3
(six, four, three)
1-7-7-1
(one, seven, seven, one)
8-2-1-6
(eight, two, one, six)
0-8-5-0-3
(zero, eight, five, zero, three)
8-0-5-1-5
(eight, zero, five, one, five)
2D-7D-9D-4S-6S
(2D, 7D, 9D, 4S, 6S)
01-02-06-07-10-12-13-16-18-22-23-24
(one, two, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-06-08-10-15-17-18-19-20-21-23
(one, two, six, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
03-04-07-10-11-14-15-16-20-21-22-23
(three, four, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-04-06-09-16-17-18-19-20-21-23
(one, three, four, six, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
1-2-5
(one, two, five)
9-1-2-2
(nine, one, two, two)
0-3-9-5
(zero, three, nine, five)
8-4-2-0-4
(eight, four, two, zero, four)
3-5-7-0-1
(three, five, seven, zero, one)
1-2-0
(one, two, zero)
22-25-30-32-42
(twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, forty-two)
01-07-08-10-11-13-14-21-23-31-37-38-40-44-54-65-70-74-76-80, BE: 10
(one, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty; BE: ten)
3-7-0, SB: 2
(three, seven, zero; SB: two)
0-6-7-5, SB: 2
(zero, six, seven, five; SB: two)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
0-6-7-5
(zero, six, seven, five)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
7-7-3
(seven, seven, three)
0-6-0
(zero, six, zero)
8-6-3-7
(eight, six, three, seven)
4C-10C-3H-5H-8H
(4C, 10C, 3H, 5H, 8H)
QD-KH-2C-6H-7H
(QD, KH, 2C, 6H, 7H)
01-14-28-33-37, Bonus: 4
(one, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: four)
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
2-1-5
(two, one, five)
7-2-3-9
(seven, two, three, nine)
2-7-3-1
(two, seven, three, one)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.