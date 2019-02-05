The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

9-5-9

(nine, five, nine)

08-12-29-31-39

(eight, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

2-9-9-3

(two, nine, nine, three)

9-1-6-6

(nine, one, six, six)

04-08-17-20-31

(four, eight, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

6-5-2-3

(six, five, two, three)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.92

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.92)

05-10-14-34-38

(five, ten, fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

08-10-15-18-22

(eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

01-02-03-05-06-10-19-20

(one, two, three, five, six, ten, nineteen, twenty)

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

4-7-7-8

(four, seven, seven, eight)

6-3-1

(six, three, one)

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

5-8-2-3

(five, eight, two, three)

2-1-9-1

(two, one, nine, one)

4-7

(four, seven)

9-6

(nine, six)

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

6-0-3-3

(six, zero, three, three)

2-5-5-6

(two, five, five, six)

2-1-3-6-9

(two, one, three, six, nine)

4-3-6-5-2

(four, three, six, five, two)

9-7

(nine, seven)

7-9

(seven, nine)

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

3-2-3-7

(three, two, three, seven)

9-7-1-5

(nine, seven, one, five)

3-3-0-6-3

(three, three, zero, six, three)

2-2-7-0-8

(two, two, seven, zero, eight)

AC-JS-AS-2C-4S

(AC, JS, AS, 2C, 4S)

03-04-05-09-14-15-16-20-21-22-23-24

(three, four, five, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-06-08-09-12-15-16-17-18-19-23-24

(two, six, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-03-04-05-06-07-13-17-18-19-21-22

(one, three, four, five, six, seven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-04-07-08-09-10-11-13-18-22-23-24

(three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

7-9-4

(seven, nine, four)

6-4-5-2

(six, four, five, two)

8-2-2-4

(eight, two, two, four)

8-0-8-8-5

(eight, zero, eight, eight, five)

3-8-7-5-9

(three, eight, seven, five, nine)

0-8-8

(zero, eight, eight)

01-04-14-27-41

(one, four, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-one)

02-04-07-10-14-20-27-28-32-42-46-52-53-62-64-67-69-71-72-78, BE: 27

(two, four, seven, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-seven)

9-4-8, SB: 7

(nine, four, eight; SB: seven)

8-9-2-6, SB: 7

(eight, nine, two, six; SB: seven)

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

8-9-2-6

(eight, nine, two, six)

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

5-9-8-2

(five, nine, eight, two)

AS-9C-8D-3S-7S

(AS, 9C, 8D, 3S, 7S)

9C-4H-5H-8H-9H

(9C, 4H, 5H, 8H, 9H)

03-06-08-23-27, Bonus: 33

(three, six, eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Bonus: thirty-three)

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

5-6-2

(five, six, two)

2-2-3-4

(two, two, three, four)

1-5-0-1

(one, five, zero, one)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.