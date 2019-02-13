The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
JH-3C-4D-5D-10S
QH-JS-QS-8H-9S
01-06-19-28-33, Bonus: 23
4-0-1
4-4-7
4-2-6-3
2-7-9-4
8-8-3-1
4-5-5-2
04-11-37-38-39-46
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
QC-KD-9C-7D-8H
0-1-7
5-6-4-8
8-4-2
1-8-1-6
05-06-11-12-26
Estimated jackpot: $521,000
05-07-12-15-21-22-25-28-31-36-43-48-49-51-52-53-55-61-62-67-72-77
4-7-8
04-10-32-35-43
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-09-18-23-25
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
03-04-13-22-36-39
9-6-4
8-1-0
2-0-6-6
2-1-4-1
06-21-26-28-32
01-04-11-19, Bonus: 9
03-08-24-26-35
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Month: 7, Day: 18, Year: 76
8-7-4
04-05-09-13-16
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
AC-KS-9C-8D-9D
0-7-9, Fireball: 3
7-4-6-8, Fireball: 3
04-10-17-38-42, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1.17 million
3-2-7, Fireball: 1
1-9-7-5, Fireball: 1
8-8-4
4-2-3
0-5-4-9
8-7-9
9-4-3-1
08-15-16-17-21-28-36-44-45-46-50-53-54-56-58-65-66-72-76-79
6-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13
3-7-2-9, Lucky Sum: 21
08-17-18-19-27-40, Kicker: -1-6-3-1-8
Estimated jackpot: $10.4 million
1-3-4
8-5-4
0-7-4-6
3-8-1-7
1-1-5-9-1
3-6-6-7-6
08-16-17-21-22
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-07-10-11-25
7-8-8
04-07-11-13-FREE-20-24-27-31
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
2-4-9-3
4-5-4-6
0-8-1-3
06-10-16-34-42
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
06-13-20-34-38-48
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
7-3, Wild: 3
0-7, Wild: 9
4-0-6, Wild: 3
2-9-1, Wild: 9
6-0-2-9, Wild: 3
9-4-5-5, Wild: 9
3-0-3-1-4, Wild: 3
5-7-9-8-9, Wild: 9
09-10-19-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
