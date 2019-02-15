The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
3-8-5-9
(three, eight, five, nine)
0-3-8-3
(zero, three, eight, three)
04-11-16-23-28, Power-Up: 3
(four, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Power, Up: three)
2-3-7
(two, three, seven)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
8-7-8-1
(eight, seven, eight, one)
1-6-6-0
(one, six, six, zero)
5-4-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, four, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-1-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(eight, one, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
9-8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
4-6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, six, one, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
8-8-4-1, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, eight, four, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
02-11-16-20-26, Bonus: 2
(two, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: two)
02-03-05-09-10-12-13-18-19-21-22-23
(two, three, five, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-05-07-09-10-11-14-16-20-23
(one, two, three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)
02-04-05-07-08-10-16-17-19-21-22-24
(two, four, five, seven, eight, ten, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
7-1-9-1, Sum It Up: 18
(seven, one, nine, one; Sum It Up: eighteen)
9-1-0-6, Sum It Up: 16
(nine, one, zero, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)
1-1-2-9, Sum It Up: 13
(one, one, two, nine; Sum It Up: thirteen)
3-1-5, Sum It Up: 9
(three, one, five; Sum It Up: nine)
0-6-9, Sum It Up: 15
(zero, six, nine; Sum It Up: fifteen)
6-6-8, Sum It Up: 20
(six, six, eight; Sum It Up: twenty)
04-07-18-20-29
(four, seven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
9-3-4-7
(nine, three, four, seven)
01-04-07-10-15-25
(one, four, seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-five)
5-2-2
(five, two, two)
6-9-9-4
(six, nine, nine, four)
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
7-1-2-7
(seven, one, two, seven)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.