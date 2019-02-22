The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

0-1-0-7

(zero, one, zero, seven)

2-8-2-9

(two, eight, two, nine)

KH-AS-5H-2S-7S

(KH, AS, 5H, 2S, 7S)

2-0-5

(two, zero, five)

3-1-2-2

(three, one, two, two)

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

3-2-1-8

(three, two, one, eight)

01-11-13-19-24

(one, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-12-18-19-21-23-25-26-29-34-35-37-41-42-51-54-59-60-64-67-72-76

(one, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-six)

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

05-07-08-19-45

(five, seven, eight, nineteen, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

02-06-08-15-17

(two, six, eight, fifteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

1-1-3

(one, one, three)

4-7-7-4

(four, seven, seven, four)

9-5-5-4

(nine, five, five, four)

21-22-23-30-38

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-eight)

03-20-25-26, Bonus: 15

(three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six; Bonus: fifteen)

Month: 12, Day: 23, Year: 3

(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-three; Year: three)

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

08-09-28-34-36

(eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

AC-6H-7H-5S-6S

(AC, 6H, 7H, 5S, 6S)

0-7-5, Fireball: 2

(zero, seven, five; Fireball: two)

8-5-1-7, Fireball: 2

(eight, five, one, seven; Fireball: two)

03-13-17-20-32, Xtra: 2

(three, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

3-1-7, Fireball: 5

(three, one, seven; Fireball: five)

1-5-2-9, Fireball: 5

(one, five, two, nine; Fireball: five)

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

8-8-9-9

(eight, eight, nine, nine)

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

6-9-0-5

(six, nine, zero, five)

18-19-20-21-23-24-31-35-36-37-39-46-48-52-55-59-70-74-77-79

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

3-8-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

7-2-0-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, two, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

7-5-1-6

(seven, five, one, six)

6-3-0-9

(six, three, zero, nine)

4-9-0-4-6

(four, nine, zero, four, six)

2-5-7-0-6

(two, five, seven, zero, six)

03-06-14-21-26

(three, six, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $294,000

01-08-09-14-FREE-19-22-26-29

(one, eight, nine, fourteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

9-8-4-2

(nine, eight, four, two)

7-0-5-4

(seven, zero, five, four)

3-8-5-6

(three, eight, five, six)

02-33-37-41-43

(two, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

02-06-13-16-31-35

(two, six, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

1-4, Wild: 2

(one, four; Wild: two)

7-1, Wild: 4

(seven, one; Wild: four)

4-1-4, Wild: 2

(four, one, four; Wild: two)

0-2-9, Wild: 4

(zero, two, nine; Wild: four)

9-1-6-0, Wild: 2

(nine, one, six, zero; Wild: two)

7-5-6-2, Wild: 4

(seven, five, six, two; Wild: four)

2-0-5-5-8, Wild: 2

(two, zero, five, five, eight; Wild: two)

9-5-4-7-2, Wild: 4

(nine, five, four, seven, two; Wild: four)

05-08-10-20-22

(five, eight, ten, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

3-9-3-9

(three, nine, three, nine)

4-1-7-2

(four, one, seven, two)

