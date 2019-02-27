The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

2-9-3-3

(two, nine, three, three)

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

7-0-9

(seven, zero, nine)

09-11-22-28-31, Cash Ball: 18

(nine, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Cash Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $5.59 million

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

3-1-4-2

(three, one, four, two)

QS-2C-6C-2H-10H

(QS, 2C, 6C, 2H, 10H)

AC-JS-3C-4C-3H

(AC, JS, 3C, 4C, 3H)

02-16-24-27-37, Bonus: 34

(two, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

2-2-8

(two, two, eight)

8-6-7-7

(eight, six, seven, seven)

6-3-9-7

(six, three, nine, seven)

1-0-4-2

(one, zero, four, two)

0-7-0-3

(zero, seven, zero, three)

03-13-21-23-29-44

(three, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

QH-7C-10D-9H-3S

(QH, 7C, 10D, 9H, 3S)

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

3-9-7-5

(three, nine, seven, five)

0-1-4

(zero, one, four)

2-4-1-6

(two, four, one, six)

27-29-34-36-38

(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $201,000

05-10-20-24-25-28-31-38-41-42-50-55-57-59-61-62-64-66-69-70-72-75

(five, ten, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five)

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

03-06-25-34-42

(three, six, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

08-12-20-21-28

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

04-06-12-19-34-43

(four, six, twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

9-5-9-7

(nine, five, nine, seven)

5-7-6-2

(five, seven, six, two)

14-20-23-24-34

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four)

20-25-27-28, Bonus: 1

(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Bonus: one)

01-20-25-27-28

(one, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Month: 4, Day: 1, Year: 20

(Month: four; Day: one; Year: twenty)

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

08-14-21-27-35

(eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

4D-5D-6D-7H-5S

(4D, 5D, 6D, 7H, 5S)

8-1-3, Fireball: 6

(eight, one, three; Fireball: six)

4-7-0-1, Fireball: 6

(four, seven, zero, one; Fireball: six)

24-28-37-41-42, Xtra: 3

(twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $352,000

4-9-6, Fireball: 5

(four, nine, six; Fireball: five)

9-3-6-5, Fireball: 5

(nine, three, six, five; Fireball: five)

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

6-2-8-3

(six, two, eight, three)

6-8-0

(six, eight, zero)

5-9-6-9

(five, nine, six, nine)

01-02-22-24-26-31-44-45-46-48-55-56-57-58-59-60-62-73-74-77

(one, two, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

6-8-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

1-9-8-4, Lucky Sum: 22

(one, nine, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

02-17-20-30-31-36, Kicker: 9-7-5-1-2-8

(two, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six; Kicker: nine, seven, five, one, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $11 million

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

1-2-3-4

(one, two, three, four)

8-2-7-8

(eight, two, seven, eight)

9-1-3-4-9

(nine, one, three, four, nine)

0-7-2-1-1

(zero, seven, two, one, one)

08-18-31-34-36

(eight, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.