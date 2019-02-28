The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
4-6-4-9
(four, six, four, nine)
0-1-3-1
(zero, one, three, one)
08-18-22-33-35, Extra: 23
(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
01-08-11-23-24, Power-Up: 2
(one, eight, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
5-1-7
(five, one, seven)
7-2-6-1
(seven, two, six, one)
4-0-6-8
(four, zero, six, eight)
0-2-1, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, two, one; Lucky Sum: three)
8-7-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-3-3, Lucky Sum: 11
(five, three, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)
1-0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
9-1-2-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, one, two, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-6-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, six, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
07-09-10-11-12-13-14-19-21-22-23-24
(seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-10-11-12-14-16-17-18-19-20-21-22
(two, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-02-05-08-11-12-13-14-15-19-20-24
(one, two, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
6-5-5-5, Sum It Up: 21
(six, five, five, five; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
9-2-5-8, Sum It Up: 24
(nine, two, five, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
4-7-9-4, Sum It Up: 24
(four, seven, nine, four; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
3-8-4, Sum It Up: 15
(three, eight, four; Sum It Up: fifteen)
0-4-2, Sum It Up: 6
(zero, four, two; Sum It Up: six)
1-9-6, Sum It Up: 16
(one, nine, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)
01-10-16-21-29
(one, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
4-9-3-1
(four, nine, three, one)
06-10-11-15-19-21
(six, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
1-7-6
(one, seven, six)
4-2-5-8
(four, two, five, eight)
QD-KH-6C-3H-8H
(QD, KH, 6C, 3H, 8H)
07-10-14-23-26
(seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
9-4-5-4
(nine, four, five, four)
