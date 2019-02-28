The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

4-6-4-9

(four, six, four, nine)

0-1-3-1

(zero, one, three, one)

08-18-22-33-35, Extra: 23

(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five; Extra: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

01-08-11-23-24, Power-Up: 2

(one, eight, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

7-2-6-1

(seven, two, six, one)

4-0-6-8

(four, zero, six, eight)

0-2-1, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, two, one; Lucky Sum: three)

8-7-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-3-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, three, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

1-0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-1-2-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, one, two, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-6-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, six, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

07-09-10-11-12-13-14-19-21-22-23-24

(seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-10-11-12-14-16-17-18-19-20-21-22

(two, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-02-05-08-11-12-13-14-15-19-20-24

(one, two, five, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

6-5-5-5, Sum It Up: 21

(six, five, five, five; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

9-2-5-8, Sum It Up: 24

(nine, two, five, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

4-7-9-4, Sum It Up: 24

(four, seven, nine, four; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

3-8-4, Sum It Up: 15

(three, eight, four; Sum It Up: fifteen)

0-4-2, Sum It Up: 6

(zero, four, two; Sum It Up: six)

1-9-6, Sum It Up: 16

(one, nine, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)

01-10-16-21-29

(one, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

1-1-5

(one, one, five)

4-9-3-1

(four, nine, three, one)

06-10-11-15-19-21

(six, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

1-7-6

(one, seven, six)

4-2-5-8

(four, two, five, eight)

QD-KH-6C-3H-8H

(QD, KH, 6C, 3H, 8H)

07-10-14-23-26

(seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

9-4-5-4

(nine, four, five, four)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.