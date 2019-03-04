The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

0-9-4-5

(zero, nine, four, five)

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

02-08-23-24-29, Cash Ball: 25

(two, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $5.69 million

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

5-8-3-4

(five, eight, three, four)

4-2-5

(four, two, five)

2-5-0-4

(two, five, zero, four)

JH-KH-JS-3D-9H

(JH, KH, JS, 3D, 9H)

AC-QD-9C-4D-3S

(AC, QD, 9C, 4D, 3S)

01-08-13-22-39, Bonus: 31

(one, eight, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-one)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

0-9-3-8

(zero, nine, three, eight)

9-0-4-0

(nine, zero, four, zero)

8-3-3-1

(eight, three, three, one)

2-5-9-1

(two, five, nine, one)

JS-4C-8C-6D-8S

(JS, 4C, 8C, 6D, 8S)

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

9-9-6-4

(nine, nine, six, four)

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

4-2-2-7

(four, two, two, seven)

01-08-28-31-34

(one, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

02-03-11-13-20-23-25-26-32-40-43-45-50-52-60-61-62-63-68-69-71-77

(two, three, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven)

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

04-05-30-31-39

(four, five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

02-08-14-15-27

(two, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

5-1-0

(five, one, zero)

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

5-8-0-0

(five, eight, zero, zero)

1-5-6-4

(one, five, six, four)

01-27-32-34-39

(one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

08-12-13-22, Bonus: 14

(eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two; Bonus: fourteen)

Month: 3, Day: 19, Year: 72

(Month: three; Day: nineteen; Year: seventy-two)

8-1-0

(eight, one, zero)

05-11-14-28-37

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $106,000

QD-3C-6D-8D-8H

(QD, 3C, 6D, 8D, 8H)

9-8-8, Fireball: 8

(nine, eight, eight; Fireball: eight)

6-7-6-6, Fireball: 8

(six, seven, six, six; Fireball: eight)

06-09-24-30-40, Xtra: 3

(six, nine, twenty-four, thirty, forty; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

05-17-18-19-22-26, Xtra: 3

(five, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

6-4-7, Fireball: 7

(six, four, seven; Fireball: seven)

8-0-2-1, Fireball: 7

(eight, zero, two, one; Fireball: seven)

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

7-7-0-9

(seven, seven, zero, nine)

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

8-4-2-2

(eight, four, two, two)

02-04-12-18-22-23-28-29-32-35-49-50-52-54-56-59-63-65-67-72

(two, four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two)

1-5-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(one, five, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

2-3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

19-21-23-38-40-48, Kicker: 7-4-1-7-0-6

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, four, one, seven, zero, six)

Estimated jackpot: $11.2 million

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

1-6-7-3

(one, six, seven, three)

6-1-6-6

(six, one, six, six)

3-9-0-7-6

(three, nine, zero, seven, six)

8-5-1-4-4

(eight, five, one, four, four)

08-10-16-23-36

(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

