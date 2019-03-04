The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
0-9-4-5
(zero, nine, four, five)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
7-2-3
(seven, two, three)
02-08-23-24-29, Cash Ball: 25
(two, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $5.69 million
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
5-8-3-4
(five, eight, three, four)
4-2-5
(four, two, five)
2-5-0-4
(two, five, zero, four)
JH-KH-JS-3D-9H
(JH, KH, JS, 3D, 9H)
AC-QD-9C-4D-3S
(AC, QD, 9C, 4D, 3S)
01-08-13-22-39, Bonus: 31
(one, eight, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-one)
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
0-9-3-8
(zero, nine, three, eight)
9-0-4-0
(nine, zero, four, zero)
8-3-3-1
(eight, three, three, one)
2-5-9-1
(two, five, nine, one)
JS-4C-8C-6D-8S
(JS, 4C, 8C, 6D, 8S)
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
9-9-6-4
(nine, nine, six, four)
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
4-2-2-7
(four, two, two, seven)
01-08-28-31-34
(one, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
02-03-11-13-20-23-25-26-32-40-43-45-50-52-60-61-62-63-68-69-71-77
(two, three, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven)
7-6-7
(seven, six, seven)
04-05-30-31-39
(four, five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
02-08-14-15-27
(two, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
5-8-0-0
(five, eight, zero, zero)
1-5-6-4
(one, five, six, four)
01-27-32-34-39
(one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
08-12-13-22, Bonus: 14
(eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two; Bonus: fourteen)
Month: 3, Day: 19, Year: 72
(Month: three; Day: nineteen; Year: seventy-two)
8-1-0
(eight, one, zero)
05-11-14-28-37
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $106,000
QD-3C-6D-8D-8H
(QD, 3C, 6D, 8D, 8H)
9-8-8, Fireball: 8
(nine, eight, eight; Fireball: eight)
6-7-6-6, Fireball: 8
(six, seven, six, six; Fireball: eight)
06-09-24-30-40, Xtra: 3
(six, nine, twenty-four, thirty, forty; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
05-17-18-19-22-26, Xtra: 3
(five, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million
6-4-7, Fireball: 7
(six, four, seven; Fireball: seven)
8-0-2-1, Fireball: 7
(eight, zero, two, one; Fireball: seven)
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
7-7-0-9
(seven, seven, zero, nine)
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
8-4-2-2
(eight, four, two, two)
02-04-12-18-22-23-28-29-32-35-49-50-52-54-56-59-63-65-67-72
(two, four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two)
1-5-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, five, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
2-3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
19-21-23-38-40-48, Kicker: 7-4-1-7-0-6
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, four, one, seven, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $11.2 million
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
1-6-7-3
(one, six, seven, three)
6-1-6-6
(six, one, six, six)
3-9-0-7-6
(three, nine, zero, seven, six)
8-5-1-4-4
(eight, five, one, four, four)
08-10-16-23-36
(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
