The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

1-2-8-2

(one, two, eight, two)

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

06-08-26-28-30, Cash Ball: 2

(six, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.74 million

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

6-7-3-5

(six, seven, three, five)

7-0-7-6

(seven, zero, seven, six)

01-03-13-18-22

(one, three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

05-14-16-20-24-26

(five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six)

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

3-8-8-5

(three, eight, eight, five)

JC-QD-QH-8C-4D

(JC, QD, QH, 8C, 4D)

AD-JH-QH-5C-9H

(AD, JH, QH, 5C, 9H)

08-19-29-32-33, Bonus: 31

(eight, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three; Bonus: thirty-one)

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

4-9-6

(four, nine, six)

9-7-0-5

(nine, seven, zero, five)

4-0-6-5

(four, zero, six, five)

0-6-1-5

(zero, six, one, five)

5-6-3-8

(five, six, three, eight)

04-10-12-28-36-45

(four, ten, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

QD-9C-9D-9H-7S

(QD, 9C, 9D, 9H, 7S)

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

4-1-0-1

(four, one, zero, one)

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

2-2-8-9

(two, two, eight, nine)

02-07-13-26-34

(two, seven, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $263,000

05-11-18-21-33-36-39-49-50-55-63-65-66-67-69-71-72-73-74-76-78-80

(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)

2-8-8

(two, eight, eight)

06-10-12-18-43

(six, ten, twelve, eighteen, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

01-15-19-22-23

(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

01-18-22-32-34-38

(one, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

4-0-1-0

(four, zero, one, zero)

1-9-8-6

(one, nine, eight, six)

05-12-24-25-35

(five, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five)

16-19-22-23, Bonus: 14

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: fourteen)

31-32-35-39-45

(thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

Month: 12, Day: 2, Year: 7

(Month: twelve; Day: two; Year: seven)

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

05-12-23-24-26

(five, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $126,000

AC-KD-6C-7C-7D

(AC, KD, 6C, 7C, 7D)

7-4-4, Fireball: 1

(seven, four, four; Fireball: one)

1-0-3-0, Fireball: 1

(one, zero, three, zero; Fireball: one)

01-17-20-22-31, Xtra: 4

(one, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $241,000

9-2-8, Fireball: 3

(nine, two, eight; Fireball: three)

8-3-8-4, Fireball: 3

(eight, three, eight, four; Fireball: three)

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

4-1-9-2

(four, one, nine, two)

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

6-8-2-7

(six, eight, two, seven)

23-24-29-36-38-45-46-49-50-51-54-57-58-59-60-66-68-70-71-72

(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two)

3-1-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, one, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

6-8-0-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, eight, zero, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

21-28-39-40-43-46, Kicker: 6-9-2-3-0-1

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: six, nine, two, three, zero, one)

Estimated jackpot: $11.3 million

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

2-0-1-1

(two, zero, one, one)

8-1-3-7

(eight, one, three, seven)

5-3-4-1-0

(five, three, four, one, zero)

6-2-2-2-8

(six, two, two, two, eight)

17-22-27-29-38

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.